Only Murders in the Building age rating: Is the Disney+ show suitable for children?
Following the arrival of season three, parents want to know if the popular Disney+ show is suitable to watch as a family
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's one of Disney+'s best-loved shows, but what is the Only Murders in the Building age rating?
The Only Murders in the Building cast have returned for season three, with another murder and just as much hilarity and twists and turns as previous series of the popular crime drama. First airing in 2021, the show - which stars Selna Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short - has gained a huge fanbase among TV critics and audiences alike, so it's no surprise that families want to know if it's one to watch together.
Much like parents previously wanted to know more about the Red, White and Royal Blue age rating, while others were shocked by the Barbie movie age rating, the same question is now being asked of Only Murders in the Building, with many wanting to know if the show is suitable for kids.
Only Murders in the Building age rating
Only Murders in the Building is rated 16+ on Disney+, meaning that the show is deemed unsuitable for anyone under the age of 16. In the US, it has been rated TV-MA, which means it is for "mature audiences" aged 17 and over.
The popular show is available via Star on Disney+, which is a content hub within the streaming service that usually contains more mature content than traditional Disney films and TV shows. Examples of other Star series include Grey's Anatomy, Family Guy, Modern Family, and Desperate Housewives.
Is Only Murders in the Building suitable for kids?
Only Murders in the Building is not aimed at children. However, it is suitable for those aged 16 and over, thanks to its 16+ age rating, meaning some teenagers can watch it.
The show hasn't confirmed exactly why the 16+ rating was allocated, but to give you an idea the British Board of Film Classification may rate a film as a 15 (meaning no one younger than 15 can see it in the cinema) for the following content:
- Dangerous behaviour
- Discrimination
- Very strong language
- Drugs
- Nudity
- Sex
- Sexual violence and sexual threat
- Threat and horror
- Violence
Of course, ultimately it's the parent's decision what their children do and don't watch on TV. Goodto deputy editor and mum of three Heidi Scrimgeor says, "Personally, I stick pretty rigidly to official age ratings, so I wouldn't let my 10-year-old child watch Only Murders in the Building (or anything that was rated 16+) in general. If one of my teens wanted to watch a 16+ I'd be more relaxed about it, perhaps watching an episode myself first before giving them the greenlight to watch it.
"I also find that saying no to a 14 or 15-year-old about watching 16+ content is more of a battle than it's usually worth and they're likely to end up finding a way to watch it if they really want to. But is it for kids? No, not till they're mature teens and by then they don't usually want to watch TV with you anyway, so definitely worth keeping this as one series you enjoy once the kids are in bed, in my book."
If you are worried about what your children are watching on Disney+, remember that it's possible to set up parental controls. You can set up kid's profiles that will ensure only family-friendly content will be available when they log in, and add a pin to your own profile to stop them from accessing more mature content.
In addition, you can restrict content by selecting preset age ratings, including 0+, 6+, 9+, 12+, 14+, 16+ and 18+.
Find out more about setting up parental controls on the Disney+ website.
More content, more control. Determine the content settings for your family members using new parental controls on #DisneyPlusStar, now streaming in select international countries. pic.twitter.com/2peHYBlHq6February 23, 2021
What is Only Murders in the Building about?
Only Murders in the Building sees three strangers obsessed with true crime become wrapped up in a mystery of their own, following a shocking death in the Upper West Side apartment building that they all live in.
A former television actor named Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), a theatre director named Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and an artist named Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) make up the trio, and by employing their own knowledge they work together to find out who is responsible for the murder, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.
There are three season's in total, and a synopsis for the most recent instalment reads, "Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!"
A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu)
A photo posted by on
How to watch Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building is available on Disney+. Episodes are released weekly on a Tuesday, with the season three finale expected to air on October 3.
In addition, all episodes from seasons one and two are also available to watch on the streaming service, all of which are between 30 and 40 minutes long.
If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to Disney+ here. The streaming service is currently offering 75% off your first three months - but be quick, the offer ends on September 20.
Only Murders in the Building season 3 reviews
Only Murders in the Building season three has arrived on TV screens with rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The show has scored an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer (which is based on the opinions of professional TV and film critics) and an 86% audience score.
- "It’s more fun, the chemistry between the amateur sleuths almost crackles, and the guests are stellar." - Leila Latif for The Guardian (5 stars)
- "It’s more of the same, and what more could you want? It’s still plush, escapist and ridiculous, performed by a cast now so good it’s becoming faintly absurd." - Olly Richards for Empire (4 stars)
- "In lesser hands, Only Murders… could have become just another statistic in the cosy crime boom; instead, we’re treated to a must-watch mystery romp." - Thomas Smith for NME (4 stars)
Elsewhere, we've rounded up 17 of the best kids movies to watch on Disney+, and why not check out our article on how to get Disney+ for free too.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis might never call King Charles THIS nickname again
The Wales children could have to find an alternative name for their grandpa
By Selina Maycock Published
-
What is Love at First Sight based on? Origins of the new Netflix romance
What is Love at First Sight based on? We take a look at the origins of the latest must-watch romance movie to land on Netflix.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
What is Love at First Sight based on? Origins of the new Netflix romance
What is Love at First Sight based on? We take a look at the origins of the latest must-watch romance movie to land on Netflix.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Sitting in Bars with Cake a true story? Everything we know about the Prime Video movie
Is Sitting in Bars with Cake a true story? As the tearjerking movie arrives to Prime Video, we take a look at the truth behind the tale.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Jon Hamm married and does he have kids?
Is Jon Hamm married and does he have kids? As he makes his way back to our screens in The Morning Show and more, we look at his home life.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Does Mel lose her baby? Virgin River season 5 ending explained
Does Mel lose her baby? Virgin River season 5 didn't go the way viewers were expecting, with many shocking turns - here's how the drama reached a conclusion.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Rob McElhenney married and does he have kids?
The American actor and writer owns half of Wrexham FC alongside Ryan Reynolds and here's all you need to know about the Hollywood star
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Where is My Mum, Your Dad filmed? Filming locations of the ITV dating show
We reveal where My Mum, Your Dad is filmed, as the brand new dating show hosted by Davina McCall lands on ITV.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Celebrity Race Across the World cast: Who is taking part in the spin-off show?
Celebrity Race Across the World cast: Which celebs are set to take part in what will be one of their biggest challenges to date?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
When is the Strictly launch show 2023? The confirmed start date of the BBC series
The glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens - and it's not long to wait
By Selina Maycock Published