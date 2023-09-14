Only Murders in the Building age rating: Is the Disney+ show suitable for children?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's one of Disney+'s best-loved shows, but what is the Only Murders in the Building age rating?

The Only Murders in the Building cast have returned for season three, with another murder and just as much hilarity and twists and turns as previous series of the popular crime drama. First airing in 2021, the show - which stars Selna Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short - has gained a huge fanbase among TV critics and audiences alike, so it's no surprise that families want to know if it's one to watch together.

Much like parents previously wanted to know more about the Red, White and Royal Blue age rating, while others were shocked by the Barbie movie age rating, the same question is now being asked of Only Murders in the Building, with many wanting to know if the show is suitable for kids.

Only Murders in the Building age rating

Only Murders in the Building is rated 16+ on Disney+, meaning that the show is deemed unsuitable for anyone under the age of 16. In the US, it has been rated TV-MA, which means it is for "mature audiences" aged 17 and over.

The popular show is available via Star on Disney+, which is a content hub within the streaming service that usually contains more mature content than traditional Disney films and TV shows. Examples of other Star series include Grey's Anatomy, Family Guy, Modern Family, and Desperate Housewives.

Is Only Murders in the Building suitable for kids?

Only Murders in the Building is not aimed at children. However, it is suitable for those aged 16 and over, thanks to its 16+ age rating, meaning some teenagers can watch it.

The show hasn't confirmed exactly why the 16+ rating was allocated, but to give you an idea the British Board of Film Classification may rate a film as a 15 (meaning no one younger than 15 can see it in the cinema) for the following content:

Dangerous behaviour

Discrimination

Very strong language

Drugs

Nudity

Sex

Sexual violence and sexual threat

Threat and horror

Violence

Of course, ultimately it's the parent's decision what their children do and don't watch on TV. Goodto deputy editor and mum of three Heidi Scrimgeor says, "Personally, I stick pretty rigidly to official age ratings, so I wouldn't let my 10-year-old child watch Only Murders in the Building (or anything that was rated 16+) in general. If one of my teens wanted to watch a 16+ I'd be more relaxed about it, perhaps watching an episode myself first before giving them the greenlight to watch it.

"I also find that saying no to a 14 or 15-year-old about watching 16+ content is more of a battle than it's usually worth and they're likely to end up finding a way to watch it if they really want to. But is it for kids? No, not till they're mature teens and by then they don't usually want to watch TV with you anyway, so definitely worth keeping this as one series you enjoy once the kids are in bed, in my book."

If you are worried about what your children are watching on Disney+, remember that it's possible to set up parental controls. You can set up kid's profiles that will ensure only family-friendly content will be available when they log in, and add a pin to your own profile to stop them from accessing more mature content.

In addition, you can restrict content by selecting preset age ratings, including 0+, 6+, 9+, 12+, 14+, 16+ and 18+.

Find out more about setting up parental controls on the Disney+ website.

More content, more control. Determine the content settings for your family members using new parental controls on #DisneyPlusStar, now streaming in select international countries. pic.twitter.com/2peHYBlHq6February 23, 2021 See more

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

Only Murders in the Building sees three strangers obsessed with true crime become wrapped up in a mystery of their own, following a shocking death in the Upper West Side apartment building that they all live in.

A former television actor named Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), a theatre director named Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and an artist named Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) make up the trio, and by employing their own knowledge they work together to find out who is responsible for the murder, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

There are three season's in total, and a synopsis for the most recent instalment reads, "Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!"

A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu) A photo posted by on

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is available on Disney+. Episodes are released weekly on a Tuesday, with the season three finale expected to air on October 3.

In addition, all episodes from seasons one and two are also available to watch on the streaming service, all of which are between 30 and 40 minutes long.

If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to Disney+ here. The streaming service is currently offering 75% off your first three months - but be quick, the offer ends on September 20.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 reviews

Only Murders in the Building season three has arrived on TV screens with rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The show has scored an impressive 99% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer (which is based on the opinions of professional TV and film critics) and an 86% audience score.

"It’s more fun, the chemistry between the amateur sleuths almost crackles, and the guests are stellar." - Leila Latif for The Guardian (5 stars)

"It’s more of the same, and what more could you want? It’s still plush, escapist and ridiculous, performed by a cast now so good it’s becoming faintly absurd." - Olly Richards for Empire (4 stars)

"In lesser hands, Only Murders… could have become just another statistic in the cosy crime boom; instead, we’re treated to a must-watch mystery romp." - Thomas Smith for NME (4 stars)

