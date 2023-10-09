Who is Phoebe Dynevor's boyfriend Cameron Fuller? Everything we know

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fans of the Bridgerton actress want to know all about Phoebe Dynevor's boyfriend.

It was sad news for Phoebe Dynevor fans when they found out she won't be appearing in Bridgerton season three. The steamy period drama is one of Netflix's most popular TV shows and saw the actress shoot to fame after the first season dropped in December 2020. But, given the number of new Bridgerton season two cast members, it's no surprise that her character, Daphne, has had to move over for other members of the 'ton'

Fortunately, Phoebe Dynevor is still on our screens, and most recently she's returned to Netflix for brand new erotic thriller, Fair Play. As the actress continues to take on prominent roles in popular new releases, we take a look at her personal life and ask who is Phoebe Dynevor's boyfriend?

Who is Phoebe Dynevor's boyfriend?

Phoebe Dynevor is reported to be dating Cameron Fuller, who is also an actor and the son of producer Brad Fuller, who specializes in horror films. Brad Fuller has previously worked on The Purge, A Quiet Place, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Cameron Fuller studied performing arts in college, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from the University of Southern California in 2017. His Instagram bio says that he is a producer at Platinum Dunes, the American production company that his father co-founded.

It's not known how long Phoebe and Cameron have been together, but they were first spotted in each other's company in March 2023, when the MailOnline published pictures of the couple leaving a hotel in New York City.

Then, in April, they were spotted again strolling hand-in-hand in London's Notting Hill and in July the pair were photographed together at day seven of Wimbledon, held in southwest London.

Phoebe Dynevor dating history

Phoebe Dynevor previously dated comedian Pete Davidson, who is best known for his role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Pete previously had high-profile relationships with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

Rumours that Phoebe and Pete were involved romantically first began circling in early 2021, but the couple kept it under wraps until July that year, when they stepped out at Wimbledon together.

It wasn't meant to be, however, as news broke that the pair had separated in August 2021, after struggling to make long-distance work. A source told The Sun, "Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work."

Last year, Phoebe was briefly linked to actor Andrew Garfield after they met at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London. Also reported by The Sun, the pair got close at the after-party held at London’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel.

A source told the publication: "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.

"But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple."

Meanwhile, Cameron Fuller was previously romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale in 2022, after they were spotted on several dinner dates.

Meanwhile, Cameron Fuller was previously romantically linked to Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale in 2022, after they were spotted on several dinner dates.