Red, White & Royal Blue movie release date and cast reveal

Don't you just love it when your favourite book gets made into a movie or TV series? That's why we're counting down the weeks until bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston hits our screens.

That's right, the 2019 New York Times bestseller has been made into a film and will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023. And if you're as obsessed as us with all things royal, especially Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, then you're going to love this new film, which is set to be the hit of the summer.

The LGBT rom-com charts the secret relationship between a British royal, Prince Henry, and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States. It also stars TV royalty Stephen Fry, who plays the King of Britain no less, and Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman. Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López co-wrote the film and also makes his directorial debut with the project.

So whether you're scrabbling to read the book before watching the movie, or just can't wait to watch it, here's everything you need to know...

Red, White & Royal Blue: where to watch

To say anticipation for the Red, White & Royal Blue movie is high would be a massive understatement. The bestselling book by queer writer Casey McQuiston hit the New York Times bestseller list soon after it was published, and Amazon Studios snapped up the film rights.

And there's not long to wait until you can watch the movie, which will be released and available to stream exclusively on August 11, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Red White & Royal Blue trailer

Who stars in Red White & Royal Blue?

The royal romcom has an all-star cast including The Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-DIaz and Cinderella's Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Henry.

The cast also includes Hollywood royalty Uma Thurman, who plays the newly elected United States President Ellen Claremont. British treasure Stephen Fry will play the King of Britain.

Red White & Royal Blue: cast

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont

Stephen Fry as the King of Britain

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice

Gaia Mondadori as Millicent

Donald Sage Mackay as Jeffrey Richards

Ben Santos as a Brazilian reporter

Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo

Red White & Royal Blue: plot

Red, White & Royal Blue is a LGBT romcom about the secret relationship between Alex, the son of the American President, and Henry, the Prince of England.

The high-profile young men had been lifelong enemies but when a silly fight turns into a global scandal - and embarrassing tabloid fodder - the boys have to work together to do some serious damage control.

What starts out as a fake friendship to win over the public soon evolves into a beautiful love story. Their secret romance could have irreversible political consequences... but could true love save the world?