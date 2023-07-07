Red, White & Royal Blue movie release date and cast reveal
How to watch Red White & Royal Blue, the adaptation of the New York Times bestselling book
Don't you just love it when your favourite book gets made into a movie or TV series? That's why we're counting down the weeks until bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston hits our screens.
That's right, the 2019 New York Times bestseller has been made into a film and will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 11, 2023. And if you're as obsessed as us with all things royal, especially Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, then you're going to love this new film, which is set to be the hit of the summer.
The LGBT rom-com charts the secret relationship between a British royal, Prince Henry, and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States. It also stars TV royalty Stephen Fry, who plays the King of Britain no less, and Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman. Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López co-wrote the film and also makes his directorial debut with the project.
So whether you're scrabbling to read the book before watching the movie, or just can't wait to watch it, here's everything you need to know...
Red, White & Royal Blue: where to watch
To say anticipation for the Red, White & Royal Blue movie is high would be a massive understatement. The bestselling book by queer writer Casey McQuiston hit the New York Times bestseller list soon after it was published, and Amazon Studios snapped up the film rights.
And there's not long to wait until you can watch the movie, which will be released and available to stream exclusively on August 11, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.
Red White & Royal Blue trailer
Who stars in Red White & Royal Blue?
The royal romcom has an all-star cast including The Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-DIaz and Cinderella's Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Henry.
The cast also includes Hollywood royalty Uma Thurman, who plays the newly elected United States President Ellen Claremont. British treasure Stephen Fry will play the King of Britain.
Red White & Royal Blue: cast
- Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz
- Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
- Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont
- Stephen Fry as the King of Britain
- Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston
- Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran
- Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice
- Gaia Mondadori as Millicent
- Donald Sage Mackay as Jeffrey Richards
- Ben Santos as a Brazilian reporter
- Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo
Red White & Royal Blue: plot
Red, White & Royal Blue is a LGBT romcom about the secret relationship between Alex, the son of the American President, and Henry, the Prince of England.
The high-profile young men had been lifelong enemies but when a silly fight turns into a global scandal - and embarrassing tabloid fodder - the boys have to work together to do some serious damage control.
What starts out as a fake friendship to win over the public soon evolves into a beautiful love story. Their secret romance could have irreversible political consequences... but could true love save the world?
