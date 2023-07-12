Heat cast: Who stars in the Channel 5 drama and where was it filmed?

As Channel 5's new drama Heat arrives on our screens, fans want to know more about the cast appearing alongside Danny Dyer.

Heat marks Danny Dyer's first acting role since leaving EastEnders in 2022 and judging by the reaction from fans it's proved a success, as the dark drama set in Australia is already making headlines. Promising a binge-worthy four episodes, the show sees secrets and lies revealed - all while Australian wildfires loom in the background.

It's the latest in a number of Channel 5 dramas that have got viewers talking, with many TV fans recently wanting the ending of For Her Sins explained, while others wanted to know where The Catch was filmed and what it was based on. Read on to find out all about the Heat cast, where Heat was filmed, and more details about the hit TV show.

Heat cast: Full list

Danny Dyer as Steve Cameron (previously known for his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders)

as Steve Cameron (previously known for his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter in EastEnders) Darren McMullen as Brad Fisher (Co-host of The Voice Australia, and has also appeared on The Masked Singer Australia)

as Brad Fisher (Co-host of The Voice Australia, and has also appeared on The Masked Singer Australia) Pia Miranda as Sarah Cameron (Best known for her role as Karen Oldman in Neighbours)

as Sarah Cameron (Best known for her role as Karen Oldman in Neighbours) Matia Marks as Mia Cameron

as Mia Cameron Matteo Annetta as Tom Cameron

as Tom Cameron Jane Allsop as Louise Fisher (previously seen in House Husbands, Mrs Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and Blue Heelers)

as Louise Fisher (previously seen in House Husbands, Mrs Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and Blue Heelers) Hunter Hayden as Kip Fisher

as Kip Fisher Richie Morris as Jet Calloway (Best known for his role as Levi Canning in Neighbours)

as Jet Calloway (Best known for his role as Levi Canning in Neighbours) Olympia Valance as Sergeant Angelos (Previously seen in Neighbours, Playing for Keeps and Dancing with the Stars)

While EastEnders star Danny Dyer takes on the leading role in Heat, the majority of the cast is Australian, and the show has been created by Fremantle Australia’s Jason Herbison, who also worked on Lie With Me. It was directed by Neighbours' Kate Kendall and produced by Natalie Mandel, who also worked on Lie With Me.

And while many of the stars are established Australian talent, Heat also features some young actors in their first TV roles, including Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta, and Hunter Hayden.

Where is Heat filmed?

Heat was filmed on location in Victoria, Australia. Much of the series is set in the home of characters Brad and Louise, where the rest of the characters are visiting on holiday.

The show also features the house's surrounding woodland area, which is a popular walking trail just outside of Melbourne. Meanwhile, Danny Dyer was previously spotted filming in Plenty Gorge parklands in the north-eastern Melbourne suburb of Bundoora.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: "The cast and crew spent Friday filming at Plenty Gorge on the outskirts of Melbourne. It was their first day out on location and Danny has hit the ground running."

Before flying out to Australia, Danny Dyer said: "I can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia. I’ve always been intrigued about working there. It’s my first gig since EastEnders. Heat has a powerful, dark script and strong Australian cast and crew."

However, Dyer recently revealed to ITV's This Morning that filming in Australia wasn't what he expected. Though he said he had been looking forward to "filming in the sunshine", he revealed, "I got to Melbourne and it was raining. There were hailstones."

What is Heat about?

Heat is about two British ex-pats and friends who come together with their families for a holiday in Australia. But despite their friendship, the extended time spent in a remote location sees secrets and lies around financial problems, drugs and infidelity emerge.

And with the nearby wildfires blazing too, the experience is anything but a relaxing holiday. The show's synopsis reads, "As bushfires rage, family tensions reach boiling point in this intense four-part drama."

Speaking on This Morning ahead of the show's release, Danny Dyer described the new drama series as "a nutty piece of work". He said: "I got this script and I read it and thought this is just… I’m going to be straight, I’m here to promote it but, if you don’t like dark things, don’t go near it.

“It’s dark. It’s so dark – I was thinking 'Can they put this on the telly?'"

He continued: "It’s brilliant. It gets so much better. It’s not bad, the first one."

Heat will debut on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 11 July and air on consecutive nights until Friday 14 July.

Elsewhere, we've revealed the cast of other hotly anticipated TV shows, from Fake Profile and Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, to Amazon Prime's upcoming TV adaptation Red, White & Royal Blue.