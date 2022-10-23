Climate change could stop Kate Middleton and Prince William having a fourth child, claims royal expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Despite reports that Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab) are planning for another child, one royal expert has claimed that the pair are unlikely to have a fourth baby due to environmental concerns.

A royal expert has spoken out against claims that Kate Middleton and Prince William will have another child, saying that 'environmental concerns' make the fact unlikely

Citing Prince William's environmental campaigning, the expert says the environmental impact of another child would create backlash against the couple that they would rather avoid

The royal news (opens in new tab) follows reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William are rumoured to be planning for a fourth child (opens in new tab)

Royal fans were delighted at the rumour suggesting Kate Middleton and Prince William were planning for a fourth child, giving Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) another sibling, but their hopes have been somewhat quashed by one royal expert.

Despite reports that Kate Middleton was feeling 'broody' after a royal engagement at a Surrey maternity ward, Chris Ship (opens in new tab), a royal editor for ITV News, has claimed that the pair are unlikely to have a fourth child due to environmental concerns.

While the two seem unrelated, Ship explains that the Prince and Princess will not have another baby in order to avoid backlash from the "green lobby", a group of people who promote environmental issues to government, the public, and business.

(Image credit: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Image)

For Prince William, just as with his father King Charles III, environmental campaigning is a key mission. He chooses to use his platform to promote environmental concerns and draw attention to issues affecting the environment such as climate change. Unfortunately for the Prince of Wales, having more children is said to put strain on climate change due to an increase in CO2 emissions needed to support the newborn.

With three children already under their belt, Ship explained that William will have some concern surrounding the idea of more kids. Speaking on Sky News Australia, he said, "There's a slight serious point to this, and Harry's mentioned it before, and now William's campaigning more and more on environmental matters.

"A lot of people say that actually in the interest of the planet, you shouldn't be having four children. I'm sure William might open himself up to some criticism from that sort of green lobby if he were to have a fourth.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

"But you know, that's their choice. They're a couple, and they can choose when and if to have child number four."

Perhaps with the not to disappoint royal fans too much, Ship added, "You know, it's entirely possible, [of] course she might have a fourth, although let's remember William and Kate are in their forties now.

"I think they're done with three, that's my personal prediction, although it's entirely up to them, it's a private matter. If they want to have a fourth, I'm sure they will."

