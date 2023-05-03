Prince Archie’s future role is revealed in an adorable unearthed clip - and he’s taking after mom Meghan
The Sussex youngster looks professional as he gets stuck in to a favorite pastime
Prince Archie's future role is revealed in an adorable unearthed clip - and he's taking after his mom Meghan Markle.
- Prince Archie could become a chef in the future as he's pictured wearing his own personalized apron as he bakes at home.
- The Sussex youngster is seen wearing 'Chef Archie' apron in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday portrait has royal fans all saying the same thing (opens in new tab).
Prince Archie has hinted at one of his future roles by donning an apron with the words 'Chef Archie' emblazoned on the front as he helps bake in the kitchen.
The Sussex youngster, is celebrating his fourth birthday this weekend in LA at the same time as the King's Coronation (opens in new tab) in London which is being aired on TV (opens in new tab), and features a coronation concert (opens in new tab).
But while Archie, who now has an official royal title (opens in new tab), is planning to celebrate with his mom at an "intimate" star-studded party (opens in new tab), royal fans have uncovered one of his secret hobbies - baking.
A royal fan shared a screen shot of the clip, taken from Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab), which showed the youngster stood at the table with a mixing bowl and bun baking tray in front of him.
They captioned it, "Archie must like to cook! It looks like he has a personalized apron!"
And another fan pointed out, "Chef Archie is concentrating..."
While a third fan claimed, "He's really taking after his mom" as Meghan previously revealed her best lemon oil cake recipe (opens in new tab) for a cause close to her heart.
Archie must like too cook! It looks like he has a personalized apron! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/jnmbj6NFdvMay 2, 2023
But cooking isn't Archie's only hobby, as one fan pointed out, "He’s a chef, a musician, a bird watcher, a farmer, a speaker, a big brother... we love you Archie!"
And with his sister Lilibet set to become one of the 'most famous' US celebrities (opens in new tab), there are likely to be plenty of opportunities for Archie to carve a career out for himself away from the royal family should he wish.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal family (opens in new tab) to set up a new life for themselves in the US, and have since launched podcast Archetypes (opens in new tab), several documentaries and their Archewell organization.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
