Prince Archie’s future role is revealed in an adorable unearthed clip - and he’s taking after mom Meghan

Prince Archie's future role is revealed in an adorable unearthed clip - and he's taking after his mom Meghan Markle.

Prince Archie has hinted at one of his future roles by donning an apron with the words 'Chef Archie' emblazoned on the front as he helps bake in the kitchen.

The Sussex youngster, is celebrating his fourth birthday this weekend in LA at the same time as the King's Coronation (opens in new tab) in London which is being aired on TV (opens in new tab), and features a coronation concert (opens in new tab).

But while Archie, who now has an official royal title (opens in new tab), is planning to celebrate with his mom at an "intimate" star-studded party (opens in new tab), royal fans have uncovered one of his secret hobbies - baking.

A royal fan shared a screen shot of the clip, taken from Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab), which showed the youngster stood at the table with a mixing bowl and bun baking tray in front of him.

They captioned it, "Archie must like to cook! It looks like he has a personalized apron!"

And another fan pointed out, "Chef Archie is concentrating..."

While a third fan claimed, "He's really taking after his mom" as Meghan previously revealed her best lemon oil cake recipe (opens in new tab) for a cause close to her heart.

But cooking isn't Archie's only hobby, as one fan pointed out, "He’s a chef, a musician, a bird watcher, a farmer, a speaker, a big brother... we love you Archie!"

And with his sister Lilibet set to become one of the 'most famous' US celebrities (opens in new tab), there are likely to be plenty of opportunities for Archie to carve a career out for himself away from the royal family should he wish.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal family (opens in new tab) to set up a new life for themselves in the US, and have since launched podcast Archetypes (opens in new tab), several documentaries and their Archewell organization.

