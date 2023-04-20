Carole Middleton ready to 'step back' from special role to focus on being a 'granny' to George, Charlotte and Louis

Carole Middleton is planning to 'step back' from her Party Pieces business so she can be a 'granny' to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole Middleton is planning on retiring from work to spend more time as a royal 'granny'.

The businesswoman has six grandchildren in her family.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'cut short' coronation prep so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten (opens in new tab) .

Carole Middleton is reportedly going to 'step back' from her Party Pieces business in order to spend more time with her six grandchildren including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton's mom started her business empire from her kitchen table and now friends claim the businesswoman is preparing to step away from the firm.

The countdown to the King's Coronation is on, with many people asking how to watch King Charles coronation in the UK or US (opens in new tab) as the historic event is reportedly costing (opens in new tab) more than $124m (£100 million) for the weekend events which includes a coronation concert (opens in new tab).

There's plenty of opportunity to sell party ware to those planning coronation street parties and Party Pieces even has its own range of themed merchandise for people to purchase online.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But it's understood that Kate's parents, Carole, 68, and her husband Michael, 73, have decided it's time to retire and its hoped they can sell the business to investors who will keep the brand going.

With two investors and the Middleton's already in the company, it's hoped they can find a buyer for their share.

Speaking last week, a Party Pieces spokesman commented on news of Interpath's involvement, "We are working with our advisers to secure additional investment which will help support the business as we look to embark on the next phase of our growth plan."

But according to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), this "next phase" is for the Middleton's to spend some quality time with all of their grandchildren - The Wales' three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Plus her lesser-known grandchildren (opens in new tab), Pippa Middleton's three children, Grace, Arthur and Rose.

(Image credit: Getty)

A friend told the publication, "Carole and Mike are ready to retire, and rather than just shut up shop, they are looking at the options to see whether someone will buy the business.

"Carole has poured her heart and soul into Party Pieces and loves the business, but she's 68 and is there running things pretty much full-time every day. It's too much of a commitment — she wants more time for family, gardening and travel."

They added, "It has taken her a while to come to terms with the fact that she's ready to step away and enjoy her time more. There are now a lot of grandchildren and she loves being a granny."

The Wales' recently moved to Adelaide Cottage to be nearer Windsor and it's not far from the Middleton's who live in Berkshire.