Carole Middleton hints at adorable Halloween plans for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

Carole Middleton has teased some of the fun Halloween plans she has in-store for her grandchildren.

The Party Pieces businesswoman has revealed she's grown her own pumpkins for the first time.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as an unearthed picture shows Princess Charlotte’s striking resemblance to The Queen Mother (opens in new tab) .

Carole Middleton is set to decorate her homegrown pumpkins with her 'loved ones' and grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to get involved.

It's that time of year again when you look for the best pumpkin picking (opens in new tab) spots, before wondering how to use up a leftover pumpkin (opens in new tab) but Kate Middleton's mum Carole has revealed she's grown her own pumpkin patch (opens in new tab) at home.

The Party Pieces business owner has admitted that autumn is a 'highlight' for her in the calendar but this year she plans to mark a personal milestone - having grown her own pumpkins for the first time.

Carole revealed on her Party Pieces Instagram page, “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up (opens in new tab), decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treat (opens in new tab)ing!

"I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”

Carole has previously opened up on her Christmas traditions spent with her beloved grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and now she plans to spend another festive celebration with her family.

Carole is expected to see even more of her daughter Kate, and son-in-law Prince William and their children as they recently moved to Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab) in Windsor, where the children started their new school (opens in new tab).

And it's reported that Pippa Middleton has also moved (opens in new tab) to be nearer her family with her three children after giving birth to her third child (opens in new tab)over the summer.

Pippa and husband James Matthews is also mum to three-year-old son Arthur who was born in October 2018, their first daughter, one-year-old Grace (opens in new tab), who they welcomed in March 2021.

And it's likely that Pippa's older children could join Kate's kids for some pumpkin carving fun.