James Middleton shares a poignant puppy-themed tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

James Middleton has given his new golden retriever puppy a very sentimental name and poignant job after being ’extremely moved' by her late Majesty’s funeral.

James Middleton has shared his plan for his new puppy to pay tribute to the Queen’s lifelong service

Kate Middleton’s younger brother has revealed that not only has he given the pup a sentimental, royal name but plans to have him trained as a guide dog

Following the Queen’s state funeral (opens in new tab), the Princess of Wales’ younger brother, James Middleton (opens in new tab) shared a thoughtful tribute to the late monarch, with the help of his new puppy.

Speaking to Hello! (opens in new tab) James, who married Alizée Thevenet (opens in new tab) last year, revealed that he has decided to name his new, golden retriever puppy ‘Bertie’ after Her Majesty’s father, King George VI. ‘Bertie’ is short for Albert and was her father's nickname before he ascended the throne and took on the mantle of ‘George.’

He said, “In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen.”

This gesture is made doubly sweet as the late Queen adored dogs, with her own two corgis (opens in new tab) being present at her funeral procession.

Moreover, James also shared another part of the tribute, revealing that Bertie will be trained as a guide dog and offer support and aid to someone who has lost their sight. He added, “It was incredible that the Queen dedicated her life to service, and in many ways Bertie the dog will be dedicating his life to service too.”

Speaking on what inspired him to make this decision, he said, “I was extremely moved by the events on Monday [19 September], which I’m still taken aback by.”

James, who already has six dogs; Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala, also took to his Instagram following the news of the Queen’s passing, to share a tribute.

He posted a photograph of Her Majesty and her corgis, with a caption that said, “Queen Elizabeth II, the epitome of steady grace, resolve and reassurance. Our constant in a world of change. Thank you for a lifetime of service & leadership.”

This comes as the royal family shared the first photos of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place (opens in new tab) at St George’s Chapel, where she was buried alongside her father, mother and husband, Prince Philip.

Surrounding the new inscribed ledger stone were a number of floral tributes, laid by the family - including a wreath from Prince William and Kate.