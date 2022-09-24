The meaning behind Princess Anne's military uniform she wore at the Queen's funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Confusion has been sparked over how Princess Anne (opens in new tab) could wear full Navy uniform to the Queen's state funeral (opens in new tab) despite her never giving active service to the Royal Navy.

Unlike the other female members of the royal family at the Queen's state funeral, who were dressed head to toe in black (opens in new tab) as is customary for funerals, Princess Anne walked behind her mother's coffin in full Royal Navy ceremonial uniform.

As she took part in the sombre occasion, her 11 medals sat proudly on her chest, leading many royal fans to describe the Princess Royal as 'tough and dignified' across social media.

Despite the admiration for the Queen's only daughter, confusion over why Princess Anne was wearing a full Royal Navy uniform at the state funeral was sparked as fans realised she has never given active service to the Royal Navy - so how could she be in the uniform?

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Glyn Kirk - WPA Pool/Getty Images )

While the Princess Royal has not served in any of the UK's military forces like her brothers King Charles (opens in new tab) and Andrew, and her nephews Prince William (opens in new tab) and Prince Harry (opens in new tab), Princess Anne has several military honours and titles and carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year.

As well as being a patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, Anne is Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth, an honorary Admiral in the military and ,in 2020, she was also made a General in the British Army and an Air Chief Marshal in the Royal Air Force. These titles, while honorary, give Princess Anne the right to wear full Royal Navy uniform when an occasion permits it.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage )

It is not just the UK military services that have honoured Princess Anne with titles, she holds many across the Commonwealth including: Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Canadian Navy; Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Nursing Corps; and Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Australian Corps of Transport.

In the same way Princess Anne has been given military titles, she has also been awarded military medals, quite a few of them actually. Currently, Princess Anne's medal collection boasts; The Queen's Service Order, the Coronation Medal, the Silver Jubilee Medal, the Golden Jubilee Medal, the Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Platinum Jubilee Medal, the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (Royal Navy), the Canadian Forces Decoration, Order of St John Service Medal, and the New Zealand 1990 Medal.

