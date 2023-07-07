Kate and William expected to 'break tradition' with George, Charlotte and Louis' summer plans for a number of reasons.

It doesn't feel long since children were on the half-term break but as the summer holidays approach, the Wales family are gearing up for their annual break.

In previous years, Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have enjoyed epic family holidays - from skiing to enjoying family time in Anglesey or Sandringham and visiting Balmoral.

But this year, their annual summer break could be spent differently to acknowledge the new roles the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken on and not forgetting their new home at Adelaide Cottage.

This summer will be their first summer break in their new home - previously the Wales' have split their time at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, Sandringham - so this year they could explore Windsor Great Park on foot or on bikes.

It was previously reported that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' schooling will change the way Kate and William take on royal life, and therefore they are expected to make the most of the time off together, while juggling their new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

And with their new Wales titles, could they be set to revisit Anglesey and make new memories? After Kate previously revealed it was a place where she felt 'isolated' as a new mum.

It will be the first summer without the Queen, who died aged 96, in September last year. This will be a bittersweet time for all the royal family who traditionally used to visit her at her favourite summer stay up in Balmoral but equally they could choose to remember the late majesty by doing the usual activities they would enjoy.

King Charles is expected to be holding the Royal Family's annual gathering there and it's understood that Prince William wants hi kids to enjoy the Scottish residency like he did as a child.

William previously spoke about the bittersweet memories it holds, "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest.

"I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors."

And the region holds some special memories with wife Kate.

He added, "As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep. Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine."

And he also hinted at making more memories here with the kids, "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

And with grandma Middleton reportedly being ready to focus on being a granny, the wales kids could find themselves enjoying more playdates with her and grandad Michael Middleton - especially now that they live close by.

