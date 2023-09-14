Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis might never call King Charles THIS nickname again

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis might never call their grandpa King Charles by this name again after recent title changes.

The Wales kids experienced a change to their family name when their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton transitioned from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Prince and Prince of Wales, following King Charles' ascent to the throne.

And as a result of Charles going from Prince to King, as he was next in line to the throne in royal succession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, he lost one of his titles - the Prince of Wales.

Reports have claimed that Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, have called Charles 'Grandpa Wales' for many years, but now he's no longer the Prince of Wales it's likely that his grandchildren will have to use another name.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's not the only member of the Royal Family who has a nickname - Prince George fondly called the late Queen 'Gan-Gan' and Queen Camilla's grandchildren call her 'Gaga'.

And Prince George and Princess Charlotte have an adorable nickname for their brother Prince Louis, which is "Lou Lou" and Prince George is known as "PG" or "Tips".

While Prince George has an adorable nickname for dad William - he reportedly calls him "Pops".

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

It's not yet clear what new name the Wales kids call King Charles, whether they simply call him Grandpa or another name combination like Grandpa King or Grandpa Charles.

But during the Wales' family volunteering over the Coronation weekend, a comment from Prince Louis suggested that King Charles could now just be called "Grandpa".

When someone got some white paint in their hair, Prince William pointed out, "He has white hair now" to which Prince Louis added, "Just like Grandpa".

In other royal news, Buckingham Palace set to make new documentary celebrating the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drops his 'Prince' title in this unexpected and utterly 'adorable' greeting with young fans - and we're obsessed'.