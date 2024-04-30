Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 13th wedding anniversary celebrations ‘revolved around their children,’ reveals inside source as they give insight into the couple’s special day
The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their wedding anniversary with ‘low-key plans’ that involved all the family
An inside source has revealed the 'low-key' celebrations Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoyed to mark their 13th wedding anniversary celebrations - and like most couples with small kids, the plans ‘revolved around their children.’
Date nights can feel like a far-off dream when you only have time to properly connect with your partner after the kids have gone to bed. And while we know that date nights aren't the most important aspect of a relationship, it can feel difficult to keep intimacy alive when all your time is taken up by work, parenting and the day-to-day chores that keep the family home running.
So when it comes to a big celebration, like Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding anniversary, it can be exciting to go all out with big plans. But the royals reportedly didn't this year and decided instead to enjoy a 'low-key' family night in.
Speaking to OK! Magazine, a royal insider shared that 13 years after their wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey, a ceremony that was watched by 62 million people around the world, their anniversary was much more quiet affair.
"Well, it’s a school day, so I expect their day will as usual revolve around their children. So much depends on how Catherine is feeling at that stage of her treatment," the source said of their plans. "So I imagine William will not make elaborate plans. Perhaps a special dinner at home, perhaps a walk or even a bike ride if she’s feeling well enough."
The quiet day was surely a lovely, calm affair for all the family after the difficult few months they've experienced. Kate has already been enjoying ‘precious’ family time with her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as she recovers from ‘preventative’ cancer treatment, and the source believes that a nice dinner with the kids was celebration 'enough' for both William and Kate.
"I think just being together quietly, with Catherine hopefully feeling she is on the road to full recovery, will be celebration enough for them," the source said. "But perhaps William will buy her something with lace to mark the anniversary year."
Another source pointed out that the couple have just celebrated their youngest son Louis' sixth birthday, which was marked as usual with a cheeky birthday portrait of the youngster, and they likely wouldn't want their anniversary celebrations to take away anything from his special day.
“[William and Kate] will celebrate Louis’ birthday with his friends as usual and make a special effort to celebrate their anniversary together the weekend afterwards in Norfolk,” one source said of their plans.
