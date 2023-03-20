Kate Middleton spotted 'dancing' as brother James shares unseen snap of their mother Carole Middleton

Kate Middleton is spotted 'dancing' in the background at brother James' wedding as he shares an unseen snap of their mother Carole Middleton.

Kate Middleton is spotted 'dancing' at brother James' wedding as he shares unseen snap of their mother Carole for Mother's Day.

The Princess of Wales has not gone unnoticed on the dance floor by eagle-eyed fans.

Kate Middleton has been spotted 'dancing' in the background as brother James shared an unseen snap of their mother Carole on the dance floor at his wedding.

The entrepreneur shared the rare photograph on his Instagram page for Mother's Day (opens in new tab) and he captioned it, "You make my world go around. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one."

And it's eagle-eyed royal fans who have noted the Princess in the back of the photo, over Carole's shoulder.

One fan put, "Do I spy Kate and Pippa in the background?!"

And another asked, "Last on the left is Kate dancing with a man?"

And a third pointed out, "Lovely pic, I’m sure you can see Kate to the left in the background."

The photograph, taken by professional wedding photographers Ginger Veil (opens in new tab), was taken from when James married (opens in new tab) his wife Alizée Thevenet (opens in new tab) in 2021 as the wedding reception was held at Café Léoube a restaurant on Pellegrin beach in France, at the edge of the Léoube estate.

James' sister Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton attended the family celebration along with their husbands and children.

Hello reported, "dinner and drinking ensued, and after dark, it was time for the couple's first dance, which they performed as their guests looked on, cheering an applauding."

Meanwhile, Carole Middleton played a poignant part in son James' wedding as her dress was re-worn by the bride, who had discovered the gorgeous gown when the couple lived with James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton during lockdown.

She told Hello, "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from mother-in-law Carole, who last wore it on her wedding day in June 1980."

The dress featured a Bardot neckline and embroidery detailing.

Alizée added, "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and I fell in love with it. It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are worn once and so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."