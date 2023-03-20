Kate Middleton spotted 'dancing' as brother James shares unseen snap of their mother Carole Middleton
The Princess of Wales is seen in the background of an unseen snap taken from the dance floor at James' wedding
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton is spotted 'dancing' in the background at brother James' wedding as he shares an unseen snap of their mother Carole Middleton.
- Kate Middleton is spotted 'dancing' at brother James' wedding as he shares unseen snap of their mother Carole for Mother's Day.
- The Princess of Wales has not gone unnoticed on the dance floor by eagle-eyed fans.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Princess Lilibet set to become 'most famous' US celebrity as Prince Harry and Meghan start ‘another Royal Family' (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton has been spotted 'dancing' in the background as brother James shared an unseen snap of their mother Carole on the dance floor at his wedding.
The entrepreneur shared the rare photograph on his Instagram page for Mother's Day (opens in new tab) and he captioned it, "You make my world go around. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one."
And it's eagle-eyed royal fans who have noted the Princess in the back of the photo, over Carole's shoulder.
One fan put, "Do I spy Kate and Pippa in the background?!"
And another asked, "Last on the left is Kate dancing with a man?"
And a third pointed out, "Lovely pic, I’m sure you can see Kate to the left in the background."
The photograph, taken by professional wedding photographers Ginger Veil (opens in new tab), was taken from when James married (opens in new tab) his wife Alizée Thevenet (opens in new tab) in 2021 as the wedding reception was held at Café Léoube a restaurant on Pellegrin beach in France, at the edge of the Léoube estate.
James' sister Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton attended the family celebration along with their husbands and children.
Hello reported, "dinner and drinking ensued, and after dark, it was time for the couple's first dance, which they performed as their guests looked on, cheering an applauding."
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It comes as Kate Middleton is wished a happy Mothers' Day as Princess Charlotte is seen in new family photo (opens in new tab) looking 'grown up'.
Meanwhile, Carole Middleton played a poignant part in son James' wedding as her dress was re-worn by the bride, who had discovered the gorgeous gown when the couple lived with James' parents Carole and Michael Middleton during lockdown.
She told Hello, "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from mother-in-law Carole, who last wore it on her wedding day in June 1980."
The dress featured a Bardot neckline and embroidery detailing.
A post shared by G I N G E R V E I L (@ginger.veil) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Alizée added, "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and I fell in love with it. It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are worn once and so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Where is Grace filmed? Series 3 filming locations of the ITV crime drama revealed
Where is Grace filmed, as series 3 of the ITV crime drama begins airing? We reveal the locations featured in the popular show.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
KitchenAid Artisan K400 Blender review: Hibiscus Colour of the Year 2023
A quick, powerful, and easy-to-use blender by KitchenAid. The K400 Blender can take on the toughest ingredients at full speed and efficiency…
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Princess Charlotte looks 'grown up' in new family photos with Kate, George and Louis - the sweet detail you might have missed
The Wales kids are pictured sat up a tree with their mother Kate Middleton to mark Mother's Day but there's another detail that's quite telling...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The sentimental history behind Kate Middleton’s gold shamrock brooch
The Princess of Wales wore the simple gold brooch for her recent St Patrick’s Day engagement
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton moves away from her usual style with 'impeccable' floral suit at Commonwealth Day Service - and there's even a nod to Princess Diana
The Princess of Wales has attended her first annual service alongside her husband Prince William with their new titles
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The ‘affordable’ accessory Kate Middleton relies on to make 'simple outfits' look 'exciting'
“There’s lots of room to experiment”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton was overheard talking about star signs reminding us just how relatable she is
"She is likeable and relatable, and that has made her very popular”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Actors seen recreating Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first meeting for sixth and final season of Netflix’s The Crown
The team were spotted filming in St Andrews where the royal couple first met
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton wears traditional headscarf as she and Prince William pay visit to Muslim centre
Kate Middleton wore a traditional headscarf and she and Prince William met with volunteers
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Eugenie shows off baby bump as she replicates Kate Middleton's pregnancy style
The Princess of York steps out in a houndstooth jacket like Kate wore when pregnant with Prince Louis.
By Selina Maycock • Published