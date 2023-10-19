Kate Middleton’s pre-Christmas plans accidentally revealed by Buckingham Palace, and it could be a huge moment for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton's pre-Christmas plans have been accidentally shared by Buckingham Palace, and here's why it could be a big moment for Prince Louis.

And it looks like the Princess of Wales is preparing to host another one of her annual Royal Christmas Carol concerts after the Royal Family website published details on its royal diary by stating that the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester would be attending the event, on 8 December.

The event, which will be held in Westminster Abbey again, is expected to feature many members of the royal family - and it could be a special time for Prince Louis who has not yet been to a royal Christmas carols concert, as his siblings Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight, attended last year without him.

And with Prince Louis now attending Royal Church services on Christmas Day, after joining the royal family for last years' celebration, it's thought that the youngster could make an appearance at this years' event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The event listing, reported by Hello!, and which has since been removed from the royal website, read, "The Duke of Gloucester, The Duchess of Gloucester will attend a Carol Service held by The Princess of Wales in Westminster Abbey, London."

For anyone who isn't a huge royal fan, the Duke of Gloucester is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and is also an active representative of King Charles III, having already undertaken hundreds of official royal engagements each year.

Last year Prince George and Princess Charlotte greeted the King with two kisses when they crossed paths inside Westminster Abbey - and while Kate Middleton didn't play the piano at the concert like she did in 2021, could a young royal be about to follow suit and perform? We know Princess Charlotte is a keen singer of hymn Shine Jesus Shine, which Kate confessed, "It made me very happy" when she heard her sing it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

