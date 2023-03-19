King Charles reportedly asked soldiers at Clarence House to carry out duties at a “lower volume” as their patrols disturbed his morning phone calls
When the King tells you to be quiet, you're quiet
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles (opens in new tab) reportedly asked the soldiers at his Clarence House residence to be quiet after the raised voices and loud commands during their morning drills disrupted his morning phone calls.
- Soldiers at Clarence House have reportedly been asked to carry out their morning drills at a 'lower volume' after their raised voices and loud commands disturbed King Charles's phone calls.
- Royal sources have said that the King’s complaint was relayed “gently and politely.”
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation (opens in new tab).
An unexpected disruption to the job, King Charles has reportedly had to ask the soldiers at Clarence House to be quiet as their morning drills have been disrupting his important morning phone calls.
The news of the 74-year-old monarch's request comes from a leaked memo from King Charles’ equerry’s office obtained by The Sun. The note reportedly praised the guard's vitality but complained that their raised voices and loud commands were simply too noisy and distracting him from his state business.
“His Majesty remarked the other day how loud the outgoing sentries were at St James’s Palace in the morning,” the note reportedly said. “Full marks for vigour and volume, but please could you pass down to those on guard that Clarence House is a residence and so some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside!”
According to royal sources quoted in The Daily Mail, the King’s complaint was relayed “gently and politely” with the troops asked to carry out their duties at a “slightly lower volume.”
The publication reports that after an email was sent around the Army’s Household Division telling them that the King had remarked on how loud they were, an army officer told the guard commanders, “Please could you pass onto your troops that when posting sentries first thing in the morning at St James’s Palace that they should do so at a slightly lower volume.”
While he clearly doesn't enjoy this disruption, there is one sound the King allows before he begins his daily tasks in the morning. In a tradition dating back to Queen Victoria, a piper plays under his window at 9am each day, acting as a gentle and whimsical wake-up call for the King.
The position even has its own rather official sounding title, 'His Majesty’s Pipe Major.' The post was created by Queen Victoria in 1843 and has been enjoyed by royals ever since. Queen Elizabeth reportedly enjoyed the morning alarm and Charles has chosen to keep up the tradition.
Related articles:
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ confirmed to have prominent roles at King Charles III’s coronation (opens in new tab)
- King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab)
- King Charles given very special new gift the Queen would've adored (opens in new tab)
- King Charles set to honour Prince Philip at coronation with a very special detail (opens in new tab)
- Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ confirmed to have prominent roles at King Charles III’s coronation
The Wales children’s public appearances are not usually confirmed in advance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Anne stuns at final day of Cheltenham in sleek fedora and accessories showing her passion for all things equestrian
The Princess has always had fun with her looks while attending Cheltenham Festival
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation
The talk show host has revealed what she thinks the Sussexes should do come May
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles given very special new gift the Queen would've adored
His Majesty has been given this gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police - in a tradition that spans more than 100 years.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles set to ‘offer’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rooms they have ‘always wanted’ at Buckingham Palace
“He’s not a bad man”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles shares devastation in poignant statement over tragic train crash
The monarch has expressed his sorrow after at least 57 people were killed in the head-on collision.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles planning rare 'tell-all' TV interview ahead of Coronation, expert claims
The monarch is expected to sit down and address Prince Harry's bombshell memoir claims once and for all
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles set to honour Prince Philip at coronation with a very special detail
King Charles wants to ensure his father is not forgotten at the event
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana, King Charles and Prince William paint intimate family portrait away from royal life
The rare pictures will be sold at auction next month
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles' hilarious reaction to unusual royal unveiling
The Monarch cannot contain his excitement as fans comment on 'awkward' engagement
By Selina Maycock • Published