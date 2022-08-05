Meghan Markle’s ‘tell-tale sign’ that she's just like Princess Diana

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle’s “tell-tale sign” could reportedly show she’s just like Princess Diana, according to a body language expert.

The Duchess of Sussex’s “tactile” body language and openness with her emotions is said to be similar to the late Princess of Wales.

It’s claimed that Meghan Markle’s “endearing qualities” are also reminiscent of Princess Diana and have "inspired” Prince Harry.

Whilst she might not have spent her recent 41st birthday in the UK with The Firm (opens in new tab), the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t forgotten by them on her special day. Meghan Markle’s birthday messages (opens in new tab) contained a nod to the Queen that honored their bond and Prince William and Kate also wished Meghan happy birthday (opens in new tab) from across the pond. Since confirming they wouldn’t be returning as working royals (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan have been focused on exciting new projects whilst enjoying life in the US.

And analysing how the Duchess has evolved since the early days of her joining the Royal Family, body language expert Darren Stanton has expressed his belief that Meghan has shown similar traits to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino (opens in new tab), Darren suggested that Meghan Markle’s “tell-tale sign” indicates how deeply she’s in love with Harry and like Diana, she’s “not afraid” to show emotion.

“A tell-tale sign that shows how deeply Meghan is in love with Harry is the way she looks at him with a fixed gaze,” Darren claimed. “When Harry is talking or engaged in an activity, you’ll notice Meghan is transfixed on him, staring at him adoringly - a sign of reciprocal liking and sharing a deep rapport with someone.”

In recent months Harry and Meghan showed they’re “thriving” (opens in new tab)in their new LA home (opens in new tab) when they shared a public kiss after his polo team won. Whilst the Sussexes were often pictured holding hands at royal engagements as well as after Harry and Meghan “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior royals.

And their “tactile” behaviour and Meghan being comfortable showing her feelings is something Darren believes makes her similar to Diana.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He explained, “Similarly to Princess Diana, Meghan isn’t afraid to show her emotions. There’s been plenty of times she and Harry have displayed affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands and being tactile, touching each other’s elbows or back - intimate areas to touch.”

The body language expert went on to add that Meghan’s “compassion and humility” echoes Diana’s and seems to have “inspired” Harry.

“Another way Meghan has shown similar traits to Diana is through her humanitarian efforts and concerns,” the expert alleged. “They both care deeply about humanitarian issues and that is, no doubt, one of the endearing qualities that first struck Harry about Meghan - her capacity to show compassion and humility to others."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“This seems to have inspired Harry as we have seen both in recent years stepping forward to support causes close to their hearts,” Darren concluded.

So whilst very sadly Meghan and Diana never not got to meet, if the Duchess of Sussex’s body language is anything to go by, she and her late mother-in-law are incredibly similar in some ways. This is a heart-warming thought as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to support important causes and forge a new life away from the royal spotlight.