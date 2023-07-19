Meghan Markle is 'embracing the normalcy of her new life' and 'finding joy' in 'simple pleasures'

Meghan Markle's recent public appearances suggest that she is 'finding joy' in 'simple pleasures' as she and Prince Harry settle into their 'more laid-back, drama-free lifestyle',' a therapist has said.

Meghan Markle has left 'royal protocols and dress codes' behind her in a move that a therapist has said shows she is ‘embracing the normalcy of her new life'.

Following her recent appearances at both a Farmers Market and a local Fourth of July parade, the therapist believes Meghan is 'finding joy' in 'simple pleasures' away from royal life.

In other royal news, Prince William's parenting rule he is 'scrupulous' about when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte has been revealed.

After living in the spotlight placed upon them for years, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally been granted their wish to live a simpler, quieter life than the one they experienced in the UK.

The couple shocked the world when they stood down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family back in 2020 and only heightened the upset among royal fans when they packed up and moved to LA. Since then there have been more than a few feuds, with both the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare and his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

But the pair are seemingly happy. And while there is a big royal milestone coming up that could see Harry and Meghan return to the UK, and rumours about Harry reaching out to his family to ‘call a truce’ and begin planning his return to the UK are currently flying about the internet, Meghan at least is more than comfortable staying where she is and 'embracing the normalcy of her new life'.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Meghan was spotted at the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market, walking around the stalls with one of her dogs and only a single member of her and Prince Harry's security team.

For the relaxed outing, Meghan stepped out in a simple beige maxi dress and paired the neutral look with an unbuttoned white blouse. The look, according to senior therapist Sally Baker, showed that the former royal has finally fulfilled her hope 'for a more laid-back, drama-free lifestyle.'

Speaking to The Express, Baker shared that the pared back look is a 'clear departure from the royal protocols and dress codes' that dominated her life following her marriage to Prince Harry and shows the Duchess is 'enjoying the pleasures of a simpler, quieter life.'

Speaking about Meghan's choice of outing, she added that the lack of security and undertaking of such a mundane task shows Meghan's newfound ability 'to indulge in the simple joy of picking out blooms for her home.'

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)

Baker further explained, "The sight of Meghan buying the flowers was a testament to her embracing the normalcy of her new life and a reminder of the life she lived before marrying into the British Royal Family.

"This outing underscores Meghan's intention to live her life as she and Harry created it. It is a far cry from the spotlight and scrutiny that she faced as a senior member of the British Royal Family.

"The Duchess seems to be enjoying the pleasures of a simpler, quieter life - shopping at the local market, engaging with community members, and relishing the Californian lifestyle."

The week prior to her sighting at the Farmers Market, Harry and Meghan celebrated the Fourth of July with their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana at a local parade where they were filmed waving at the crowd in a clip shared by a local hotel.

The owner of the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, Rick Caruso, has since shared how he met the couple and found them to be 'surprisingly down-to-earth.'

He told The Express, "I was just very impressed by both of them. They're surprisingly down-to-earth. We talked about their charity work and the work that my company does. We just shared a lot of things that we'd like to do to make people's lives better. We're very lucky to have them."