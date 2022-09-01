Prince Harry's final conversation with Princess Diana he'll 'regret forever'
Prince Harry opens up on his final chat with his mother Princess Diana before her death.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry's final conversation with his mother Princess Diana before her death has left the Duke filled with 'regret'.
- Prince Harry admits 'regret' over his final conversation with his mum Princess Diana.
- The Duke of Sussex recalled the final chat he had when he was 12.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as fans wonder Princess Diana's bodyguard: What happened to Trevor Rees-Jones? (opens in new tab)
Prince Harry has admitted regret over his final conversation with his mother Princess Diana before her tragic death in 1997 (opens in new tab).
The Duke of Sussex, who recently paid tribute (opens in new tab) to his late mother ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death, once recalled the last conversation he had with the princess.
According to Readers Digest, in Diana, Our Mother, Prince Harry said, "I will regret for the rest of my life how short the phone call was, and if I'd known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things I would have said to her...how differently that conversation would have panned out had I had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night."
Diana, who is buried at Althorp Park (opens in new tab), the home of the Spencer family, had two children Prince William and Prince Harry with her ex-husband Prince Charles and a chilling new documentary (opens in new tab) recalls her life in new archival footage.
Prince Harry and Prince William both marked the latest anniversary of their mother's passing separately and privately (opens in new tab).
Princess Diana's final call before her death was with Richard Kay - and according to reports by People (opens in new tab), she was "desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different".
He also shared that she was "in quite a good place" and she "wanted to come back and see her boys".
But sadly that was never to be as Diana died in a car crash in Paris on 31st August 1997.
It was once reported that Princess Diana made a chilling prediction that she would 'die young' (opens in new tab) before her actual death, aged 36. But since her death, son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been keeping her memory alive (opens in new tab) in the things they do and marks a turning point for the Royal Family.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
How much are Harry Styles tickets? Love on Tour 2023 UK details
With the presale and general sale here, many fans want to know how much are Harry Styles tickets and when you can buy them.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
What happens when a jury is discharged and will Ryan Giggs face a retrial?
Find out what happens when a jury is discharged as ex-footballer Ryan Giggs faces a potential retrial
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William to remember Princess Diana in heartbreaking way today
The brothers are set to mark the 25th anniversary of their mother's death
By Selina Maycock • Last updated
-
Meghan Markle reveals the real reason she and Harry rarely share photos of Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle's honest answer over her and the Duke's reluctance to share snaps of their children.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle says Prince Harry has ‘lost his dad’ in sad confession
Meghan claims Harry has ‘lost his dad’ as their relationship continues to suffer after stepping back as senior royals
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince William reportedly rushed to confront Prince Harry after Meghan Markle bullying allegations
Prince William reportedly drove to Prince Harry's home after he slammed the phone down on him, it has been claimed.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry’s heartbreaking words for Princess Diana ahead of the anniversary of her death
Prince Harry has shared a poignant tribute to his mother, Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry 'proves critics wrong' with 'clear message' on latest tour
Prince Harry’s low-key, solo trip to Africa has sent a ‘clear message’ to his critics that he can get the job done
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry’s ‘truth bombs’ fears that could mean a major delay for him
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could be shelved until next year over ‘truth bomb’ concerns
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals endearing nickname for Prince Harry as he gatecrashes her podcast
Meghan Markle reveals nickname she has for husband Prince Harry on her debut Archetypes podcast episode.
By Selina Maycock • Published