Prince Harry's final conversation with Princess Diana he'll 'regret forever'

Prince Harry's final conversation with his mother Princess Diana before her death has left the Duke filled with 'regret'.

The Duke of Sussex recalled the final chat he had when he was 12.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently paid tribute (opens in new tab) to his late mother ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death, once recalled the last conversation he had with the princess.

According to Readers Digest, in Diana, Our Mother, Prince Harry said, "I will regret for the rest of my life how short the phone call was, and if I'd known that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things I would have said to her...how differently that conversation would have panned out had I had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night."

Diana, who is buried at Althorp Park (opens in new tab), the home of the Spencer family, had two children Prince William and Prince Harry with her ex-husband Prince Charles and a chilling new documentary (opens in new tab) recalls her life in new archival footage.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince Harry and Prince William both marked the latest anniversary of their mother's passing separately and privately (opens in new tab).

Princess Diana's final call before her death was with Richard Kay - and according to reports by People (opens in new tab), she was "desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different".

He also shared that she was "in quite a good place" and she "wanted to come back and see her boys".

But sadly that was never to be as Diana died in a car crash in Paris on 31st August 1997.

It was once reported that Princess Diana made a chilling prediction that she would 'die young' (opens in new tab) before her actual death, aged 36. But since her death, son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been keeping her memory alive (opens in new tab) in the things they do and marks a turning point for the Royal Family.