New 'heartache' in store for Queen as Meghan Markle predicted to turn royal journal into 'dynamite' memoir
The Queen is at risk of fresh heartache with experts predicting Meghan will turn her 'dynamite' journal into a book
The Queen could face fresh ‘heartache’ as royal commentators predict that Meghan’s royal diary could become a bombshell memoir about her life in The Firm (opens in new tab).
- While the royals brace for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, the Queen could face even more bad news with the revelation of Meghan’s royal diary
- After sharing that she kept a journal during her time in the UK, many believe Meghan could publish its content.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince Harry and Prince William will remember Princess Diana in this heartbreaking way today (opens in new tab).
More bad news could be in store for the Queen after Meghan Markle revealed in an interview that she kept a royal journal, which could now be turned into a second memoir.
The Firm is already awaiting the release of Prince Harry’s ‘wholly truthful’ memoir (opens in new tab) which is thought to contain ‘truth bombs (opens in new tab)’ that could ‘shake the monarchy to its core (opens in new tab)'. As it stands, the book is facing delays over its contents and is predicted to hit shelves in 2023.
Now fresh ‘heartache’ is predicted for the Queen after Meghan told the Cut (opens in new tab) that she kept a diary before she and Harry stepped back as senior royals.
The Duchess of Sussex explained that when the couple returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, they visited their former home of Frogmore Cottage. It was here that Meghan found her old journal which she had written in every day before they left for their new home in LA (opens in new tab).
A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
She said, “You go back and you open drawers and you're like, Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there.”
This discovery has prompted fears that she could use the diary material to publish another memoir.
Margaret Holder, royal author of 'Diana: The Caring Princess' told the Mail Online, “She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old, which could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family, but could earn a fortune for Meghan.”
Meanwhile, an insider close to Harry and Meghan reportedly told the Sun (opens in new tab), "I’d be very surprised if Meghan wasn’t writing a book."
So far, there has been no official confirmation over a second memoir, though Meghan could be set to make more revelations in her new podcast 'Archetypes'.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
