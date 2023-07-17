Michael Middleton's 'perfect solution' to keep newborn Prince George safe

Since the birth of his first grandchild, Michael Middleton has always been keen to protect Prince George and found the ‘perfect solution’ to keeping him out of the public eye just after he was born.

Michael Middleton found the 'perfect solution' to protect Prince George and his 'nervous new parents' Kate Middleton and Prince William just days after his grandson's birth.

As well as letting the new family-of-three live in his sprawling home, the grandfather 'organised a stress-free photoshoot' and took George's first official photograph himself to appease the public.

Prince George may turn 10-years-old later this month but, to many, it feels like it was just yesterday that he was born - it doesn't seem possible that a decade has passed!

Following his birth, George was immediately thrust into the spotlight and, as he currently sits second in the royal line of succession, his life has and will continue to play out in the public eye.

But, despite this fact, the Middleton's have always been keen for George to have as normal of an upbringing as possible. From Kate's non-royal childhood helping to shape Prince George's role as future king to the parents' decision to raise their children away from the ‘glorious prison’ of London, the Wales children's childhoods are exactly that, children's childhoods.

And this desire was one born very quickly - just days after George's birth in fact. But it was the kids' grandfather, Michael Middleton, who took charge to ensure their privacy.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Image)

Baby George spent his first few months of life in Michael and Carole Middleton's family home, Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. As per reports in The Mirror, the sprawling estate was the only place that new mum Kate wanted to be as she adapted to her new life as a mother.

And Michael was more than happy to have her and William staying there. In fact, during their stay, he grew an exceptionally close bond with Price George and did everything in his power to protect him and his 'nervous new parents' from the public eye, finding the perfect solution just days after George's birth.

As the world was eager to see the new prince, the family knew they would have to arrange photos for the media and here is where Michael stepped in.

A source told The Mirror, "Michael had the perfect solution. He proposed that he would take the photo himself, organise a stress-free photoshoot in the garden and save them the bother of getting in a photographer who would take ages.

"It meant the nervous new parents could stop any time they wanted."

(Image credit: Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic)

Since the family's move to Adelaide Cottage, which is just down the road from Carole and Michael Middleton's home, the children have got to spend a lot more time with their grandparents.

The Wales children reportedly call Michael 'Sumo' instead of 'grandpa' and there's an adorable reason as to why.

Writing in The Spectator in 2012, Kate's sister Pippa Middleton revealed that their father often dresses up in a different fancy dress outfit to entertain his grandchildren. She wrote, "My father has developed this funny tradition of surprising us at some point by appearing in fancy dress.

"He buys a new costume each year and typically gets a bit carried away - a couple of Christmases ago, he appeared in an inflatable sumo outfit," and thus, he is now called 'Sumo'.