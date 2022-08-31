Prince Harry and Prince William to remember Princess Diana in heartbreaking way today
The brothers are set to mark the 25th anniversary of their mother's death.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry and Prince William are to remember their late mother Princess Diana in a heartbreaking way today as they mark the 25th anniversary of her death.
- Prince Harry and Prince William will be united in spirit as they mark the 25 years since their dear mothers' passing.
- The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are expected to pay their tributes but these are due to be done separately and privately.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as fans ask about Princess Diana's bodyguard: What happened to Trevor Rees-Jones? (opens in new tab)
Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to pay heartbreaking tributes to Princess Diana today - for the 25th anniversary of her death.
The Dukes, who last came together under the same roof at St Paul's cathedral to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) earlier this year, attended Diana's memorial statue (opens in new tab) unveiling in 2021 but to mark the latest milestone, the brothers are paying tribute separately and privately.
This somewhat highlights the divide that still lies between them amid the ongoing fall-out (opens in new tab) since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit the UK to start a new life for themselves in LA. (opens in new tab)
Meghan has been revealing more details about life as a royal in her new podcast Archetypes (opens in new tab) in which she shares her nickname for husband Prince Harry (opens in new tab).
According to the Telegraph, Prince Harry and Prince William have agreed to "draw a line under their public commemorations." Not only the two brothers won't publicly mark the day but they are also not expected to meet behind the scenes, the publication added.
A spokesman for Kensington Palace and a spokeswoman for the Sussexes separately confirmed to the publication this year's anniversary on Wednesday would be spent privately.
It is not yet known how the brothers plan to mark the passing of their mother but Prince Harry paid tribute to Diana during a charitable Polo tournament in Aspen that he took part in last week.
He said, "I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her."
He revealed that today would be "filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it" and spent with wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.
Princess Diana was killed (opens in new tab) in the car crash in Paris alongside Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the car, Henri Paul.
Meanwhile, Prince William is expected to keep his mother's memory alive with his family Kate and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Speaking previously at the Glade of Light memorial in Manchester earlier this year, Prince William revealed, “As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten,” he explained. “There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived.”
He went on to talk about the impact the victims had and will still have in the world today. “They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved,” he said.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Where is Shamima Begum now?
Where is Shamima Begum, the woman who left the UK at just 15 years old to join Islamic State
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
The Queen forced to make more changes as health struggles continue
The Queen has had to make changes to her Balmoral home amid her ongoing health issues
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Sign Kate Middleton and Prince William could welcome a new family member soon
Could Kate Middleton and Prince William be set to welcome a cute new member to the Cambridge family?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals the real reason she and Harry rarely share photos of Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle's honest answer over her and the Duke's reluctance to share snaps of their children.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle says Prince Harry has ‘lost his dad’ in sad confession
Meghan claims Harry has ‘lost his dad’ as their relationship continues to suffer after stepping back as senior royals
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince William is trying not to repeat his father’s mistakes when it comes to parenting
Prince William 'won’t repeat the way he was prioritised as a child' according to a senior royal source.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
This is Prince William and Kate Middleton's strictest rule for Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton have an unique punishment for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis if they break this one rule
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William reportedly rushed to confront Prince Harry after Meghan Markle bullying allegations
Prince William reportedly drove to Prince Harry's home after he slammed the phone down on him, it has been claimed.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry’s heartbreaking words for Princess Diana ahead of the anniversary of her death
Prince Harry has shared a poignant tribute to his mother, Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry 'proves critics wrong' with 'clear message' on latest tour
Prince Harry’s low-key, solo trip to Africa has sent a ‘clear message’ to his critics that he can get the job done
By Naomi Jamieson • Published