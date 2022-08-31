Prince Harry and Prince William to remember Princess Diana in heartbreaking way today

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Prince William are to remember their late mother Princess Diana in a heartbreaking way today as they mark the 25th anniversary of her death.

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are expected to pay their tributes but these are due to be done separately and privately.

The Dukes, who last came together under the same roof at St Paul's cathedral to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) earlier this year, attended Diana's memorial statue (opens in new tab) unveiling in 2021 but to mark the latest milestone, the brothers are paying tribute separately and privately.

This somewhat highlights the divide that still lies between them amid the ongoing fall-out (opens in new tab) since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle quit the UK to start a new life for themselves in LA. (opens in new tab)

Meghan has been revealing more details about life as a royal in her new podcast Archetypes (opens in new tab) in which she shares her nickname for husband Prince Harry (opens in new tab).

According to the Telegraph, Prince Harry and Prince William have agreed to "draw a line under their public commemorations." Not only the two brothers won't publicly mark the day but they are also not expected to meet behind the scenes, the publication added.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace and a spokeswoman for the Sussexes separately confirmed to the publication this year's anniversary on Wednesday would be spent privately.

It is not yet known how the brothers plan to mark the passing of their mother but Prince Harry paid tribute to Diana during a charitable Polo tournament in Aspen that he took part in last week.

He said, "I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her."

He revealed that today would be "filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it" and spent with wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Princess Diana was killed (opens in new tab) in the car crash in Paris alongside Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the car, Henri Paul.

Meanwhile, Prince William is expected to keep his mother's memory alive with his family Kate and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Speaking previously at the Glade of Light memorial in Manchester earlier this year, Prince William revealed, “As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten,” he explained. “There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived.”

He went on to talk about the impact the victims had and will still have in the world today. “They changed our lives. They were loved, and they are loved,” he said.