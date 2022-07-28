Pippa Middleton's new baby's name has a special royal link

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton is said to have taken inspiration from the royals with her new baby's name.

Pippa Middleton has reportedly called her newborn baby daughter Rose - a name that is a sweet nod to the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister gave birth to her third child last month.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s heartbreak over Prince George ‘burden’ (opens in new tab)

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are said to have chosen a baby name (opens in new tab) for their newborn baby girl (opens in new tab).

The couple, who are already parents to son Arthur, three, and one-year-old daughter Grace (opens in new tab) are believed to have called their latest addition to the family Rose, a source told Daily Mail.

"Rose has been the name of some royals across the centuries, including Mary Tudor, known as ‘Mary Rose’, Queen of France," the source explained.

It's latin origin refers to the flower, and with the baby born in June - it's a fitting flower name (opens in new tab) as it is also the official flower for June birth month.

And you could say that the name has a sweet link to Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), who known as Lili for short, is a variation of the English flower Liiy.

Pippa and James, who married in 2017, are also said to have bought a multi-million pound home in Pippa's childhood village. But it's not just baby names that have a regal meaning, her £250k engagement ring also has a royal link (opens in new tab).

Rose appears to be a popular baby name (opens in new tab) choice as Stacey Solomon named her baby Rose (opens in new tab)

Meanwhile, sister Kate is said to have already met her new niece and according to reports by Us Weekly (opens in new tab) Plus, Kate, she thinks she's "just gorgeous" and is absolutely “overjoyed for her sister.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Pippa and James' new £15m home is expected to have more than enough room for their growing family - with 30 rooms and around 150 acres of land.

It would see them move from London to be located just 20 minutes from her parents' home in Berkshire's Bucklebury.

She's not the only member of the family moving home, Kate and Prince William are 'seriously considering' a move to Windsor (opens in new tab) with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three.