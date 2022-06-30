Prince Charles' heartbreak as new video reminisces on devastating royal loss

Prince Charles’ heartbreak over a truly devastating loss was evident in a new video as Clarence House’s annual review reflected on the past year.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s Clarence House annual review for 2021/2022 has been shared in an insightful new video.

It begins by reflecting on one of the most emotional moments for Prince Charles as he spoke out about the loss of Prince Philip.

The Clarence House annual review has now been released alongside a video of highlights from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's 2021/2022 year. This details their official and charitable work and in light of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee it's perhaps no surprise that it's been an especially busy year for the future King and Queen Consort.

Posting on Twitter, Clarence House revealed that Charles and Camilla have undertaken no fewer than four overseas tours between April 2021 and March 2022, as well as 397 official engagements. The couple have also travelled widely, visiting 42 UK counties and 84 towns, ranging from the South West of England where Charles was praised for "showing his human side" to their trip to Wales.

These facts celebrate Charles and Camilla’s wonderful dedication, though the video alongside them begins on a heartbreaking note with one of the most poignant moments for The Firm (opens in new tab) over the past year.

Seen standing outside Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Charles appears in a clip that has been taken from a longer and truly heart wrenching video released the day after Prince Philip passed away in April 2021.

In it, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to his beloved father and despite his immense personal grief, expressed his gratitude for the immense outpouring of affection and sympathy for the Duke of Edinburgh from people across the world.

In the shortened clip featured in the review Charles poignantly declared, “My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him.”

Intercut with the Prince's emotional message were several pictures of Philip, one as a young man and another later in life. Philip and the Queen were married for 73 years and though his passing didn't change the royal line of succession it certainly changed the monarchy as we know it.

It's clear his loss is still deeply felt by his nearest and dearest, with the Queen secretly mourning Prince Philip at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. And she wasn't the only one to remember the Duke of Edinburgh in a wonderful way during that central weekend.

Taking to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech during the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert, Charles once again reflected on his “Papa”.

“Your 'strength and stay' is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit,” he declared, addressing Her Majesty. “My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people.”

As Prince Charles continues to carry out a busy schedule of official engagements and charitable work, he likely holds precious memories of his late father very close to his heart.