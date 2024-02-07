Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are among the royal babies wrapped in these adorable handmade shawls - and they’re so good, the Queen bought 24 of them

Royal babies have been wrapped in these family business-made shawls over the years - as Princess Anne visits the firm.

Newborn babies struggle to regulate their body temperature for the first few precious months of their lives, so many parents look for the best swaddles to wrap their little ones up in. Not only can they help keep them warm but they can also help get a baby to sleep and they're great at adding a layer of cosiness when out in one of the best prams for your newborn baby.

They're even popular with members of the Royal Family, as after Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to her son Charles, she ordered two dozen shawls from a then little-known family-run business, G.H.Hurt & Son based in Chilwell.

The shawls have proved popular, as not only was Prince William wrapped in one as he left the hospital with his mum Princess Diana and father Charles in 1982, but his children have all used the shawls too.

Princess Anne visited the long-standing (1912) Nottingham manufacturer which now employs 12 people and has both a baby knitwear and adult knitwear collection, as it's understood the late Queen Elizabeth II ordered 24 pieces in 1948 upon the birth of the now King Charles.

But despite having royalty as its customers, it's understood that the company is never told when a shawl has been purchased by royals, and only find out when they see the baby wrapped in their handmade piece during the traditional photocall which takes place upon the hospital steps.

"It was a lovely surprise," said Gillian Taylor, the director of GH Hurt & Son. "The first time we knew they had chosen one of our blankets was when they stepped outside the doors of the hospital. We recognised the shawl straight away, because of its unique pattern."

The world got the first glimpse of Prince William in 1982 when he left hospital wrapped in one of the company's famous shawls, and Princess Anne got to see how the shawls are made during her visit this week.

