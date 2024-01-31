Prince William has gifted Kate £540k worth of jewellery and expert reveals sweet links to their children (one piece is an on-trend treasure for mums)

Prince William has gifted Kate Middleton £540,000 worth of jewellery and an expert has revealed the sweet links the items have to her husband and their children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means millions of romantics are on the hunt for the best Valentine's gifts for her and best Valentine's Day gifts for him but for couples like Prince William and Kate Middleton, it can be a challenge to get something with an added personal touch.

Prince William has always bought his wife Kate Middleton pieces of jewellery throughout the year, and the items have a deeper meaning, as he looks to make a gift extra special with the hidden details.

For instance, to celebrate their first official Christmas together after they married in 2011, Prince William gifted Kate a pair of £2,000 green amethyst earrings designed by one of her favourite designers, Kiki McDonough.

Shortly after her 38th birthday, Kate stepped out wearing a personalised necklace that is suspected to have been a birthday gift from Prince William – the £1,070 Personalised Gold Midnight Moon Necklace by Daniella Draper was engraved with the letters 'G, L, C' in honour of her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

Prince William also presented Kate with a £1,500 diamond pave set eternity band following the birth of their son, Prince George, Kate now wears the ring beside her gold wedding band (£2,300) and her diamond-encrusted engagement ring.

During their time at University, when they were dating, William gave Kate a rose gold 'promise' ring featuring two garnets which are Kate’s birthstone for January and pearls to represent William’s birthstone for June.

Other jewellery pieces Kate has been gifted

Cartier hooped earrings and necklace (£121,000) for her 30th birthday – the 18-carat chain features pave diamonds and three intertwined circles of pink, yellow and white gold.

A Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch (£20,000) to celebrate their third wedding anniversary, it features sapphire detailing – a timepiece quite similar to both Princess Diana’s and his own and compliments the stones in her engagement ring.

A pair of green amethyst, tourmaline, and diamond earrings (£2,000) when Princess Charlotte was born. These are another pair of custom Kiki McDonough earrings using green tourmaline and amethyst stones and we were worn by Kate on St Patrick's Day 2019.

Kate Middleton also wore a necklace with a secret nod to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis – the necklace retails at £510 and is available to buy online at Danielladraper.com

Steven Stone Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone, revealed, "Over the years, it’s become clear that Kate Middleton loves gemstones. She has a sapphire engagement ring, her promise ring contains garnets, and she has a beautiful collection of green amethyst jewels, which are not very unusual, but also have spiritual meaning.

"Prince William tends to give Kate jewellery with sentimental meaning. The personalised gold necklace she received from him features the initials G, C and L for her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. So perhaps for her birthday this year, he will continue this pattern, opting for a symbolic gemstone which embodies the love he feels for her.

"After taking a close look at the dazzling jewels that Prince William has gifted Kate, I'd estimate them to be collectively worth around £540k.”

