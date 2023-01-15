Prince Harry says he will continue to fight ‘the good fight’ as he asks the royal family to ‘just come clean’
“You’ve been caught out”
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) has demanded that the Royal Family 'just come clean' and apologise to his wife Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) as he says he will continue to fight 'the good fight' and stand up for her.
- Prince Harry has told the Royal Family, "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean," as he demands they apologise to his wife Meghan Markle.
- While Harry said he wants to fight "the good fight" by standing up for his wife, critics were quick to point out that he gave no specific reason as to why the family need to apologise.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry removed nearly half the content from his memoir as there were some things he did not ‘want the world to know’ and that his family would ‘never forgive’ him for (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry has demanded the Royal Family apologise to his wife Meghan Markle in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, conducted to promote his newly released memoir Spare.
Using the interview to reach out to his family, Harry said, "You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean."
He also explained that he and Meghan would not be separated from his family "if people had listened" when he first spoke about his concerns. He added, "That's the saddest part about it - it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn't help themselves."
While his comments made it clear that he wants an apology, what that apology is for remains unclear. In the past he has spoken candidly about royals who have been opposed to his relationship with Meghan, but during this interview he gave no specifics instead remaining cryptic in his accusations.
Elsewhere in the interview, Harry admitted he was confused why people found it so "shocking and outrageous" that he was telling, what he called, the "truthful" side of his story.
He also added that he wanted to continue fighting "the good fight" by standing up for his wife and encouraging other men to do the same. He asked, "If you don't lead by example, what is the point in living?"
Also in the interview, Harry said he told his family that, especially when it came to Meghan, the decisions they were making would end up make them look bad. He also shared that while they may not like him now for drawing attention to their faults, he believes they will eventually be grateful and thank him for talking about his issues.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
