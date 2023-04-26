Kate Middleton appears to rule out baby number 4 with her latest admission
The Princess of Wales gave an unexpected reaction to the usual broody feeling newborn babies can give you
Kate Middleton has seemingly ruled out further children with Prince William as she makes a six word admission.
The Princess of Wales visited The Baby Bank in Windsor to meet with volunteers who help co-ordinate the donations it receives from newborn starter kits to buggies (opens in new tab), cot beds (opens in new tab) and swaddle blankets (opens in new tab).
And while she openly discussed her growing children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, five, and revealed Princess Charlotte's favorite Disney movie (opens in new tab), she also gave a key indication on whether we can expect any more children from the Wales'.
As she and co-founder and CEO Rebecca Mistry sorted through the clothing items, the CEO remarked how people often felt broody when they saw the small size of the clothing, before adding, "Whereas I look at them and think I don't want to go through that again."
Kate appeared to agree with that statement as she laughed and admitted, "I've been there and done that."
It's no secret that Kate has been broody on previous royal visits, last February she revealed she's 'broody' (opens in new tab) and said Prince William 'worries' about her wanting another baby.
And last May Prince William joked about getting 'broody' Kate 'out of here' (opens in new tab) as she cuddles baby during their Glasgow visit.
But it looks like three could be the magic number for the Wales family, with Prince William second in line to the throne in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).
And fans have reacted to her comments.
One fan said, "I honestly wish they would have another baby...they make beautiful babies."
Another put, "She got enough on her plate without any more children , can imagine Prince Louis is a bit of a handful he looks so mischievous in a nice way"
And a third fan added, "I know her pregnancies have been very difficult. But, I had hoped she'd be able to win William over. Just maybe, another pregnancy would have been different. And, allowed her to enjoy the entire 9 months."
Prince Louis recently celebrated his 5th Birthday (opens in new tab), and Princess Charlotte's special day is approaching which is set to make Kate and William cut short their coronation prep (opens in new tab).
Meanwhile, their eldest son Prince George has an official formal role (opens in new tab) at the King's coronation, which is reportedly costing $123m (opens in new tab) (£100million), and features a coronation concert (opens in new tab). Royal fans can watch the event on TV (opens in new tab) in the UK and US.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
