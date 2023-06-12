Prince William and Kate Middleton’s important Scotland break Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to miss out on

Prince William and Kate Middleton are going on an important Scotland break that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to miss out on.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading on a Scottish break over the next month.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will head up to Scotland for a series of special events while their kids are expected to be at school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be travelling up to Scotland to take part in a series of official engagements in coming weeks and are expected to attend without Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Wales' kids are likely to be still at school when their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton head up to Scotland for a jam-packed series of official engagements ahead of the school holidays.

Their trip comes after the Scottish government released news that "Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July."

King Charles was recently named the hardest working royal of the decade but with Prince William second in line to the throne in the royal line of succession,

As a result, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be attending various events; among those to be held during the special week will be a royal procession, a 21-gun salute and of course a meeting with the iconic Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV.

The cheeky pony has a history of getting up to mischief, from nibbling the Queen's floral bouquet to Prince Harry's fingers. At the time Queen Elizabeth said, "Go away!" before explaining "He always eats mine," after the pony chewed the flowers.

But while Prince George, Charlotte and Louis aren't expected to attend this upcoming Scotland trip, royal fans could see more of them in future as they pave the way for a 'collective' future monarchy