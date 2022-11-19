Prince William refuses to reveal who he hopes will win I'm A Celeb 2022

After being quizzed about the show, Prince William (opens in new tab) refused to say whether he was backing his relative Mike Tindall or his good friend, England Lioness, Jill Scott to win this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here (opens in new tab)

Prince William has refused to say which I'm A Celeb 2022 contestant (opens in new tab) he is backing after a royal fan asked him to pick between his relative Mike Tindall and friend Jill Scott

he is backing after a royal fan asked him to pick between his relative Mike Tindall and friend Jill Scott During the visit, Prince William also promised a young boy that he would put his drawing on the royal fridge

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince Harry planned to step back from the Royal Family as early as 2018, claims royal biographer (opens in new tab)

We have seen Prince William put in a tough spot by royal fans before, from brave fans asking him cheeky questions (opens in new tab) to even braver ones asking for kisses (opens in new tab). The Prince's most recent solo visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire was no different.

While making chit-chat, being hugged, and posing for selfies, Prince William was grilled about who he wanted to win the hit ITV show, I'm A Celeb. Cpl Howes, who plays on the Coningsby's women's football team, said, "I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall." Ever the diplomat, William did not pick a winner.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image)

While at the base, William chatted to a group of military families and took time to speak with one young boy, giving him a hug and making a special promise.

Three-year-old Blake Fearnley presented the prince with a picture of Mickey Mouse, which his mother, Laura Fearnley, 33, said the royal took and promised "he would put it on his fridge."

Laura recounted the heartwarming interaction afterwards, telling The Mirror, "He [Prince William] walked off and then Blake decided he wanted to ask William for a cuddle so he followed him and said 'please William may I have a cuddle' and he did."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Earlier in the day, William was given a glimpse of the future after being shown an array of innovative products under development to help technicians keep the planes airworthy at RAF Coningsby.

William donned a pair of virtually reality goggles that are being designed to improve fighter jet maintenance. As he prodded a virtual cylindrical shape he said, "It’s weird," before adding "very clever".

Related articles: