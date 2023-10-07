Princess Beatrice reveals how mum Sarah Ferguson supported her through childhood dyslexia diagnosis with ‘humour and joy’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice has shared how her mum Sarah Ferguson 'inspired' her to approach her life's problems, including her childhood dyslexia diagnosis, with ‘humour and joy.’

To mark the start of Dyslexia Awareness Month earlier this week, Princess Beatrice, who reportedly wants to have another child ‘soon’ for this relatable reason, revealed some sweet insight into how her mum, Sarah Ferguson who recently revealed the Royal Family’s favourite board game, helped her cope after being diagnosed with dyslexia when she was seven years old.

Many celebrities have been vocal about their struggles with dyslexia, a common learning difficulty that affects around 6.3 million people in the UK and causes problems with a person's reading, writing and spelling, including Holly Willoughby who opened up about her ‘shameful’ childhood struggle with dyslexia and BBC's Boiling Point star Stephen Graham.

Speaking on the Made By Dyslexia podcast, Princess Beatrice revealed, "My family and I are incredibly close, so I would say that all throughout our lives, we've been able to go through everything together with humour and with joy.

"My mum really instilled that. She's been through so much in her life and I find her one of the most inspirational characters of joy and humour.

"Even recently, with everything that she's been going through, she still finds the time to be self-deprecating and joyful about changing her life and what she needs to do.

"And for me at that time, it was like 'Oh no, we'll just do this another way, of course we'll do it another way'. And inspiring that in me really has created that methodology for life."

Beatrice also shared that role models like her mum play a vital role for dyslexic children while they're growing up and allow them to 'to make sure that you know what you see in the world you can achieve.'

Elsewhere in the podcast appearance, Beatrice revealed for the first time that her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has dyslexia just like her. Speaking about his diagnosis she shared, "[He's] hugely creative, an incredible designer and a property developer. He can sort of see concepts and space in a very beautiful way and I think it's also pushed him to be the entrepreneur that he is, accepting that he needed to do things on his own.

"It's very interesting to see how many entrepreneurs are dyslexic because they recognise that maybe they do have to push the boundaries. Those are the ones that hopefully can get the collaboration between AI and humanity."

Because both her and Edo have dyslexia, the couple have already discussed what they would do if their children, Sienna, two, and Christoper, AKA Wolfie, seven, should also be diagnosed with dyslexia.

She shared, "As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them.

"But I think the most important thing that I can do is hopefully if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources.

"Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of a better understanding and I'd really like that for all parents."

Speaking about her role as both a parent and as an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia, she added, "Bringing parents into the conversation is really exciting because right now when a parent does find out their child is dyslexic, I don't think they are getting the right support," she explained.

"We're still very early days in what we're achieving together. It's quite really exciting to actually see how we can sort of do the work in order to sort of help that parent and be the best version of themselves as well."