Princess Beatrice wants to have another child ‘soon’ for this relatable reason that every parent will understand

Princess Beatrice reportedly wants to have another baby ‘soon,’ with a source revealing the relatable reason why that every parent will understand.

Princess Beatrice reportedly believes now is the 'right time' to have another baby, with the Princess wanting to make sure 'her children are all close in age.'

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are already parents to two-year-old Sienna and Edo's son Woolfie from a previous relationship.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the royal couple who famously got married in 2020 during a low-key wedding amid lockdown and recently shared wonderful family news with fans, may be set to announce an exciting new family journey very 'soon' and it's all thanks to a relatable parenting worry.

The Royal Family have consistently shown that, as parents, they have the same worries about their kids and family lives as the average mum or dad. From Kate Middleton skipping important royal engagements for reasons all parents will understand and Prince William revealing the clever way Princess Diana would ease his ‘anxiety’ over ‘going back to school’, it's comforting to know that parenting is a similar experience whether you're a royal or not.

Now it has been revealed that Princess Beatrice, like many parents, is reportedly planning to have another child 'very soon' so that her next baby is 'close in age' to her daughter Sienna, who shares this 'bossy' personality trait with Princess Charlotte but has a very different royal title to her cousin.

A source close to the York family told OK! Magazine, "Beatrice wants another little one then she will consider her family complete.

"She’s been telling friends for quite some time now that it is the right time to add to her family and she wants to do it soon so that her children are all close in age."

A third child would become the youngest of three siblings, with two-year-old Sienna becoming a big sister for the first time and Christopher, seven, nicknamed Wolfie, who Edo shares with his previous partner Dara Huang, getting another little sister.

"Edo has a son and a daughter now and is very happy, but he’s keen to add to his brood one more time," the source said. "Beatrice considers Wolfie one of the family and she treats him like her own, but she also thinks it’s important that she and Edo have another baby before it’s too late."

If the family of four do add another baby to their brood, the child would be born into the prominent position of 11th in the royal line of succession. While the child would not receive royal titles like their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to when their dad becomes King, but they could still be in line to undertake some pretty serious royal work.

That's because Beatrice has recently become one of King Charles III's seven Counsellors of State which allows her to represent the monarch on official duties when required. So, while the royal may not be a senior member of The Firm, she is taking small but important steps towards cementing her's and her family's place in the Royal Family.

But despite her work within the family, Beatrice's children will likely follow in her footsteps and supplement the little work they do for The Firm with a job in the outside world. According to reports in Vogue Magazine, Beatrice currently works as a strategist at a technology firm called Afiniti, where she is the vice president of partnerships and strategy.