Princess Diana’s family home is up for sale: The rich history of Dallington Hall

Princess Diana's historic family home, Dallington Hall, in Northamptonshire has hit the market for £995,000.

Dallington Hall, the historic home of the Spencer family, has gone onto the market for just under £1 million.

Princess Diana's family owned the estate until 1910 and the home has since played an important role in many historic events.

While it is a well known fact among royal fans that Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, it is little known that her family used to also own the nearby estate, Dallington Hall.

Dallington Hall was home to Princess Diana's great uncle, Charles Spencer, and has an incredibly rich history.

The historic family home, which was in the Spencer family for more than 500 years, was sold in 1910, with Charles Spencer setting the family up at their current abode, Athorp House, where Diana grew up and is buried (opens in new tab). Dallington Hall was then given to the council to use during the war, who used it to house injured soldiers during World War II.

Most recently, in 1980, the Grade II Listed home was sold and converted into apartments.

But now the house is back on the market. For a cool £995,000, you get five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 4,663 square feet of living space over three floors. There is also a huge drawing room fit for royalty, a dining room and a stunning breakfast room.

Welcoming you into the property is a striking front door and a regal two-storey listed Georgian oak staircase. Always party-ready, the wine cellar on the lower ground floor has been converted into a vaulted games room and, as if that wasn't enough, there is also a sauna.

The property's grounds are no less stunning than the home itself. Outside you will find a sunny south-facing terrace, a mews courtyard and a garden complete with an ornamental pond.

Nick Pattison, from Jackson-Stops, the estate agents selling the property (opens in new tab), said, "Dallington Hall is exceptionally beautiful and something of a lifestyle property. It occupies the largest part of the mansion block and offers a rare opportunity to be the custodian of a very important building.

"It's certainly a property that captures the imagination."

