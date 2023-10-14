Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'learnt from their parents' mistakes' to ‘create loving families of their own’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A royal expert has shared how Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have 'learnt from their parents' mistakes' following the breakdown of their marriage to each ‘create loving families of their own.’

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are both 'secure and happy' after creating 'loving families of their own,' a royal expert has shared.

According to the expert, the siblings have 'learnt from their parents' mistakes' when it comes to marriage and used these lessons to keep their family bonds strong.

Despite sitting ninth and eleventh in the royal line of succession respectively, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are both beloved members of The Firm who receive a lot of attention from royal fans and experts alike. Never was this more true when both sisters tied to knot, with Beatrice marrying her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 and Eugenie making her vows to Jack Brooksbank back in 2018.

Both weddings were stunning events and marked the first steps for both sisters in creating their new families. Eugenie has now welcomed her second child into the world and her son August is the absolute spitting image of another royal child. Similarly to her sister, Beatrice reportedly wants to have to have another child ‘soon’ with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, growing her family-of-four into one of five.

The two sisters may have ‘different styles’ of parenting, but one royal expert has now shared how both have 'learnt from their parents' mistakes' to each ‘create loving families of their own.’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

“Beatrice and Eugenie have been through some pretty taxing times,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, referring to both their Dad's fall from grace and their mother's recent cancer diagnosis. "They will both have relied heavily on the support and sympathy of their husbands.

"Fergie and Andrew can be proud that they’ve raised two genuinely lovely young women who’ve made marriages that seem secure and happy.”

Relationship expert Tina Wilson added, "Both sisters have created loving families of their own. You could say that they’ve learned from their parents’ mistakes and have taken a quieter route to find love, ignoring the limelight and choosing to focus on what really makes them happy.

"They’ve put down strong foundations for their children to flourish within. Whilst they’re princesses, they have always had a sense of realness to them and their husbands appear to mirror that with quiet humour and genuine love for their wives.”

Bond added that, in the past, the sister's would have been forced to marry for titles and wealth, rather than for love, and that they're very lucky to have been allowed to marry who they wanted to. “Thank goodness things have changed so radically in recent years and there’s now absolutely no pressure on royals to find a partner from within the ranks of European royalty, or indeed to find someone with no previous love life,” she said.

“Genuine ‘love’ is the number one rule these days and both girls have embraced it.

“Eugenie and Beatrice seem to have lucked out with their husbands - two wealthy and handsome young men who appear to be madly in love with their wives. Both couples have shown they’re not backward in coming forward with their protestations of love.”

This love has been on full display recently as Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank marked their five year wedding anniversary on 12 October. Speaking prior to the date about how they might celebrate the day, Bond shared, “Hopefully Jack will have a day off from his work and they will be able to enjoy the Autumn sunshine at a beachside restaurant. Or perhaps they’ll just have a family day around the pool.

"As anyone with a toddler and an infant knows, life can be pretty exhausting, so I reckon Eugenie and Jack might opt for lunch or dinner for two, and a bit of peace and quiet.

"They have quite an enviable lifestyle, dividing their time between the two locations, and while the children are young this works well for them. But wherever they spend their anniversary, they’re bound to make a fuss of one another as they are quite a romantic pair.”