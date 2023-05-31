Parenting expert decodes Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s ‘different styles’ of parenting that allow them both to ‘excel in their space’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, 'although sisters,' each have ‘different styles’ of parenting with Eugenie being 'more public,' than her 'private' sister, according to a parenting expert.

As Princess Eugenie, who announced that she is pregnant with her and Jack Brooksbank's second child earlier this year, prepares to give birth this summer, a parenting expert has shared how her 'more public' approach to parenting differs from that of her 'private' sister.

Princess Beatrice, who is a mum to baby Sienna, whose name has a sweet link to the late Queen, and step-mum to seven-year-old Wolfie, married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony back in 2020. Eugenie's wedding, however, was a slightly more public affair, with the royal tying the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at the same chapel that saw her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May of the same year.

The weddings mirror the parenting styles of the sisters, with Princess Beatrice being 'more private about her family,' and Eugenie taking a more 'public' stance where she 'sings public praises to her husband, child and family and often shares pictures,' a parenting expert has claimed.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

Parenting expert Angela Karanja, the founder of Raising Remarkable Teenagers, speaking about Princess Beatrice's private parenting style, a style reminiscent of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, told The Express, "I believe every mother is entitled to carve their own way into whether they want their children’s matters to be in private or public.

"As long as they are at peace with it, it’s ok. If Beatrice feels this to be the best way to protect her daughter, then she should be allowed the liberty to do exactly that. The most important thing is that she is happy and at peace with that choice.

"When parents, especially mothers are content and confident in their choices, they are more likely to thrive, and a thriving mother (psychologically thriving) often translates to a thriving child."

While the Princess tends to keep her children's lives private, she has brought her stepson Wolfie, who is seven-years-old, to a number of recent royal engagements, a move that Karanja says 'is a brilliant thing for Beatrice to do' that shows him he is a 'valued' member of the family.

She explained, "There’s nothing as reassuring to any child as knowing they are wanted, and they belong. All children want is to be seen and valued. This is how healthy and strong self-esteem is developed."

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

The expert continued, "Beatrice and Eugenie, although sisters have their own different styles even when it comes to parenting.

"Eugenie is the more public one with more public announcements, sings public praises to her husband, child and family and often shares pictures. Beatrice on the other hand makes statements with her appearances more than with her words and is more private about her family.

"This doesn’t mean one way is better than the other. As long as each is excelling in their space and choice that’s what matters as humans. We don’t all need to be the same. It would be boring not to have this diversity."