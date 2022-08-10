Why Prince William was 'kept up all night' by Prince Harry - and it's totally relatable

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William was once “kept up” by Prince Harry when the brothers lived together and the reason for his sleepless nights is totally relatable.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex once both lived together whilst they were training to get their helicopter licences.

During a joint interview back in 2009 Prince William joked that he was being “kept up all night” by his brother.

Members of The Firm (opens in new tab) might reunite regularly throughout the year but their residences are often miles apart. Whilst the Queen has spent much of the past few years at Windsor Castle, Princess Anne lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are reportedly splitting time (opens in new tab) between the UK and Portugal. As brothers Prince William and Prince Harry grew up together at Kensington Palace and they once shared a house in their twenties too.

They lived together in a rented property whilst they were training for their helicopter licences at the Defence Helicopter Flying School. And William has revealed he was once “kept up” at night thanks to his younger brother’s habit…

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

As previously reported by The Mirror (opens in new tab), the future King and Prince Harry, who could still be King (opens in new tab) one day himself, opened up in a joint interview about what it was like.

"Bearing in mind I cook - I feed him every day - I think he's done very well,” William explained, before adding, “Harry does the washing up, but then he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up. I do a fair bit of tidying up after him.”

William continued, “He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night."

Whilst it’s not known whether the Duke of Sussex still snores, at the time it certainly seemed to have been an annoying habit of his, according to William. The future King clarified that he could hear the snoring through the walls as Harry joked, “Oh God, they'll think we share a bed now.”

To which William clarified, "No, we're not sharing - it's very important we say that!"

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Now all these years later the brothers reside on different sides of the pond. Whilst reports have recently claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing (opens in new tab) and moving to Berkshire in the not-too-distant future, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” (opens in new tab) from royal life they’ve settled in their new LA home (opens in new tab).

And although Harry might no longer snore - or at least, William is no longer being “kept up” by it - he apparently has another habit that annoys Meghan. (opens in new tab) Speaking in the 2018 documentary, Prince, Son, and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry reflected on his desire to turn lights off all the time and how it was inspired by his father’s habit of doing so.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

“He's a stickler for turning lights off. And that's now something that I'm obsessed with as well, which is insane because actually, my wife goes 'Well, why turn the lights off? You know it's dark'," he said.

Whilst William and Harry no longer live together, fans were left delighted to see them both at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen during the Jubilee celebrations in June and will no doubt be hoping for another reunion soon.