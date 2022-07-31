Kate Middleton and Prince William plan to break out of the 'royal bubble'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

According to a royal author, Kate (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab) are keen to break out of the "royal bubble" and try to make an impact in America with their charity work.

According to royal author and royal editor at large for Harpers Bazaar, Omid Scobie (opens in new tab), one of the writers behind the 'Finding Freedom' biography of Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton and Prince William are keen for a "slice of American pie".

Writing in his column on Yahoo, a source reportedly told him, "William is keen for his work to be seen and have an impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble" before adding, "The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”

Scobie speculates whether, "a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too" though he mentions the source made no reference to this. He adds, "Harry’s popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people.

"Though their focus will always be in the UK - where they are currently preparing to move their family base from London to Windsor - it’s clear the Cambridges have realised a slice of American pie would be nice, too."

Coinciding with the news, last week it was announced that Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards would be held in Boston later this year after the inaugural event last year was held in London.

William revealed his trip to the US in a video posted on his and Kate's official Instagram account. He said, "In 2022, we're back and we're bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the prize."

This means that Kate and William will be headed across the Atlantic to attend the ceremony, though it is reported they will not have time to meet with Prince Harry and Meghan on their trip.

There is further speculation that the pair could embark on a full US tour, visiting locations such as Washington D.C or New York.

