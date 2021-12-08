Are Selling Sunset’s Jason and Chrishell still together?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With their relationship not featured in season 4 of the hit Netflix show, many are wondering if Jason and Chrishell are still together.

Perhaps you saw some loved-up images of the co-stars online? Or maybe Jason and Chrishell’s romance was one of many things you didn’t know about Selling Sunset? Either way fans of the reality realtor show have been going crazy for this unusual pairing, who announced their relationship in July of this year.

Loyal followers were looking forward to seeing sparks fly between the two in the recently released fourth season. But sadly no footage was shown of the two all loved up. This has led many to question if Jason and Chrishell are still together. With many concerned something might have happened to the two’s union behind-the-scenes. We’ve done the research and reveal everything we know about the property pairing so far.

Are Jason and Chrishell still together?

Yes, Jason and Chrishell are still together and dating in real life.

The Selling Sunset couple most recently posed together in late November, whilst volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission. A cause close to Chrishell’s heart.

Things turned romantic between the two earlier this year, following Chrishell’s split from Dancing with the Stars professional Keo Motsepe in February 2021.

Jason, 44, and Chrishell, 40, dated quietly for two months – keeping their relationship a secret from co-stars. Only telling a select few people. They then made it ‘Instagram official’ on July 28, 2021. Chrishell shared photos of the two kissing and looking loved up in a series of snaps during a group getaway to Capri, Italy.

“We told some close friends, but if you want to keep something private, you have to generally not tell too many people. It’s hard to keep a secret amongst a lot of people,” Jason told US Weekly. “Everyone was super supportive. I mean, as we knew they would be.”

Fellow realtor and friend Mary Fitzgerald (who happens to be an ex-girlfriend of Jason) certainly is a fan of the new coupling:

“I couldn’t be more excited for them!” she told People in July, shortly after the news went public. “They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I’m over the moon that they’re together and make each other so happy.”

The relationship seems to be going from strength to strength, with the two all smiles during several red carpet appearances.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LA premiere of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in mid August. And stepped out again for the Hollywood Reporter’s Power Broker Awards on September 22.

Chrishell’s Instagram also features many a loved up post of her with her new beau too. “I like my snacks with a little salt and pepper on them,” read one caption, alongside a throwback photo from their Italy trip.

Are Chrishell and Jason dating in Season 4 of Selling Sunset?

Yes, it is possible that Chrishell and Jason were dating during season 4 of Selling Sunset.

Though no romance or attraction between the two is shown on camera, their relationship timeline suggests that the co-stars were in fact seeing each other.

People Magazine noted that in an interview with E! News, the former soap actress confirmed the two had been dating secretly for 2 months before their relationship announcement. And seeing as they made it Instagram official in late July, this means they were quietly seeing each in May – when season 4 filming began.

A possible hint to their blossoming romance was also dropped by Chrishell in the last episode of the new series. In a speech amongst friends she says something about “finding people in places you wouldn’t expect.” Could this be boss Jason she was talking about?

Whilst we don’t see them together in season 4, their relationship is teased in season 5.

At the end of the last episode, a small promo shows the couple sharing a kiss. With a voiceover from Chrishell saying: “We’re not criminals, we’re not doing anything wrong”.

It looks like we’ll have to wait until season 5 to see their relationship properly played out on camera.

As for how their romance will affect their working relationship, Chrishell said she did initially worry that things could change:

“Of course I thought about that, but at the end of the day, I am in the office and I know the dynamic of the group that comes into work,” Chrishell told Vulture. “We’re there working together whether the cameras are there or not. For the most part, it’s a really supportive group, but also, we’re so busy.”

Brett and Jason Oppenheim net worth

The twin brothers have a net worth of $50 million or £37 million each, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It is unclear if this includes their personal property portfolios. Jason currently owns and lives in a $5.1 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, LA. The house was once owned by Avengers star Jeremy Reiner. Though People Magazine reported in September 2021 that the 44-year-old is planning to sell the place for $8 million following work on the property.

The brothers’ net worth is the result of their successful realtor company, the Oppenheim group. Which has sold homes to everyone from Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep to Orlando Bloom. In 2021, the Oppenheim group website recorded that Jason had made over $1 billion from property sales during his career.

Interestingly, the real estate firm was founded in 1889 by the twins’ great-great-great grandfather Jacob Stern. Then known as the Stern Realty Co, it’s undergone a few name changes over the centuries but has remained run by the family.

