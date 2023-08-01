Serena Williams discovers the sex of her baby with an epic drone gender reveal as fans note this sweet sibling ‘re-creation’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Serena Williams discovered the gender of her unborn baby by anxiously watching a drone display as it lit up the night sky.

The American former professional tennis player announced she was pregnant with her second baby at the Met Gala earlier this year, when she revealed the blossoming baby bump on the red carpet.

And ahead of the due date she has revealed the baby's gender but the usual baby gender reveal party which she thought was going to involve cutting a cake to reveal either pink or blue coloured centre, was a hoax.

Instead, the filling was yellow, to prank Serena keeping her in suspense for longer. Her husband then led her outside for the big reveal - which was taking place in the sky.

Serena, who is already mum to daughter Olympia, five, uploaded the full gender reveal clip to her YouTube so fans could see her anxious wait to find out whether she is expecting a boy or girl.

Serena proudly shared what gender she was hoping for, after arriving to the baby shower turned gender reveal filled with friends and family - including her sister Venus, who was wearing a pink outfit.

She said, "I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy."

Outside there was a huge balloon arch and a sign saying "Our Next Great Adventure" but there were more surprises in store for Serena.

Her husband Alexis teased secretly, “I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean," he whispered into the camera, referring to the pet name they have for their unborn baby.

"She will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But, we'll see. I don't know if she's gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we'll see. there's a reveal after the reveal.”

(Image credit: Getty)

In good spirits, Serena smiled and pretended to put the cake in Alexis' face before he announced, “We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex. The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.”

He signalled the DJ to play some music and to “draw attention to the heavens.”

After an anxious wait, drones lit up the sky and spelled out “It's a Girl!” to which Serena, Olympia and Alexis were all delighted.

And fans are equally happy about the news.

One fan shared, "She's re-creating little Serena and Venus. Love it for her. Their legacy continues. Congrats to the entire family."

Another fan put, "Also very happy to see Olympia is so excited to be the big sister."

While a third fan noted, "Congratulations! Alexis needs to watch his back because Auntie Venus was too hype when they were cutting the cake for it to be yellow. I totally see her getting you a few times for that one."

Serena Williams previously shared an adorable clip of daughter Olympia being told she's going to be a big sister and admitted she 'never' leaves her daughter with a nanny - and it sparked debate at the time.