Sky has unveiled its new slate of programmes for 2023 and comedy drama fans are wondering will there be a Season 5 of Brassic?

As the cast embarked on fresh adventures in Brassic season 4 (opens in new tab), questions were raised around where the show is filmed (opens in new tab). But with the latest series over, fans are looking for their next fix of laughter.

And it shouldn't be too long as Michelle Keegan has shared some behind-the-scenes photos of Brassic filming in Bacup, Manchester and it leads us to look at if there's going to be another season...

Will there be a Season 5 of Brassic?

Yes, Sky has confirmed that Brassic - its biggest original comedy - will return for an eagerly anticipated fifth series in 2023. Filming on the BAFTA-nominated series began in October and Mark Wright's wife Michelle Keegan (opens in new tab) who plays Erin in the series confirmed that filming had already wrapped when she shared a photo on her Instagram from behind the scenes.

She captioned it, "Wrap on Brassic season 5!!! Can’t believe how fast these past 6 months have gone, 6 months filled with chaotic mayhem, freezing cold locations and a whole lot of love & dedication. Feel so lucky to be working on such a special show. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve been up to. Big love as always."

A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Where can I watch Brassic Season 4?

Brassic Season 4 was released on Sky Max and NOW in September last year and all episodes are available to watch on demand. Tune in to see the cast hatch eccentric plans, complete questionable heists and nick some bizarre items. Follow Vinnie (Joseph Gilgun) as he tracks down Erin (Michelle Keegan), who fled Hawley at the end of the last series to escape dangerous criminal Terence McCann. Among the scenes pictured are those of the gang causing mayhem at a murder mystery night, where Steve Pemberton (Inside Number 9, Doctor Who (opens in new tab) makes a cameo appearance amid filming (opens in new tab) alongside the fancy dress-clad cast.

A post shared by Sky TV (@skytv) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Dylan in Brassic Season 5?

***SPOILER ALERT*** While Damien Molony who plays Dylan has confirmed his exit from the show, fans will be delighted to learn that in Season 5 "there'll be a little bit" to resolve Dylan's fate. At the end of season 4, Dylan faced the wrath of local crooks the McDonagh brothers – in the final scenes of episode 8, he was grabbed up by a pair of hired thugs and bundled violently into the back of a car, his fate left uncertain.

Speaking about his exit, in an interview with Radio Times (opens in new tab), Damien said, "They were really exciting scenes to film, no doubt, but also emotional for me, because I've had four incredible years of, essentially, laughing and to suddenly shoot these scenes on my own, without the gang... there were a couple of moments that night where I was like, 'This is the end...'"

Though he will not be back as a regular, Molony added that "there'll be a little bit, I think, in series 5" to resolve Dylan's fate.

Further addressing his departure, at the time the actor said, "I will be devastated when the messages from the [cast] WhatsApp group start coming in, in the next few weeks, when people are saying, 'Oh my God, do you remember when this happened on set?'

"I think it’s very exciting for the show to lose a member of the team and to see how that affects the group dynamic. [But] it’s a sad day."

The show is expected to bring more of the eccentric plans and hi-jinks from the Brassic gang that includes Vinnie, Erin, Tommo, Ashley, JJ, Cardi, Carol, Sugar, farmer Jim and Dr Chris.

