With everyone’s favourite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline set to return to cinemas, fans are asking about the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish release date.

Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious Puss in Boots as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss on his grandest quest yet.

And with the BAFTAs 2023 (opens in new tab) just around the corner, we look at all you need to know ahead of Puss in Boots 2 film release...

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is released in cinemas from February 3, 2023. The movie, which was released in the US back in December 2022, is getting its first UK release. With only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Oscar nominee Salma Hayek, star of upcoming Magic Mike's Last Dance (opens in new tab)).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided - against their better judgment - by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling (opens in new tab), Black Widow) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (Emmy winner John Mulaney, Big Mouth) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Emmy nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Trolls World Tour).

Rob Huber, managing director, Universal Pictures UK + Eire Limited said, “It is a pleasure to work once again with the Industry Trust and bring our fearless feline Puss in Boots back to cinemas. DreamWorks Animation is beloved by families for its artistry in creating colourful worlds and immersive environments that look spectacular on the big screen.

"We fully support the work of the Industry Trust and hope to encourage audiences to choose a legal route to watch Puss’ exciting new adventure when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish arrives in cinemas this February.”

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Netflix?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has already been on Netflix in the US in 2022 and it is set to be released in the UK on the streaming service but its UK Netflix release date is yet to be confirmed.

And for those who have already seen the film, they're not disappointed. One fan wrote, "Best animated film I've seen in a long time. Loved it!"

Another fan put, "Amazing, stunning movie. Whatta beauty and emotional story. The best animation of 2023 so far."

And a third fan added, "I watched it and came to the conclusion that there will be a new Shrek movie."

