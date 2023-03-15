Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni and Jowita 'SPLIT' weeks after confirming romance

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal are said to have ended their romance, blaming 'hectic work schedules' for the split.

Strictly stalwart Giovanni, 32, and newcomer Jowita, 28, reportedly grew close behind-the-scenes of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab). Crew members caught the two kissing backstage in the lead-up to the Strictly final (opens in new tab) - which saw Jowita and dance partner Hamza Yassin walk away with the Glitterball trophy.

The pair were said to be 'secretly dating' during the latest series and spent more time together after Strictly filming had wrapped. The two reportedly attended a birthday party for Chelsea footballer Jorginho before Christmas.

In early January, Giovanni and Jowita were photographed (opens in new tab) leaving the Italian dancer's flat in Notting Hill just moments apart - having spent the previous night together. The Strictly pros were also snapped out and about holding hands after grabbing dinner in February, seemingly confirming their union.

A source told the Sun (opens in new tab) of the shock split: "Giovanni and Jowita enjoyed a number of dates after the last series of Strictly and they got on really well. But as time has passed they have found it increasingly difficult to build on their relationship because of their hectic work schedules."

Strictly 2022 champion Jowita was busy appearing with Hamza on the annual Strictly Come Dancing tour (opens in new tab) up until mid February this year. Meanwhile Giovanni has been similarly on the road with his one-man dancing tour Made in Italy.

"Giovanni is on tour for the next five months and trying to make time for each other has proved absolutely impossible," the insider added. "Although their relationship has ended Giovanni and Jowita said they will stay good friends."

Giovanni is also set to become busier this month as he begins promotion for new ITV travel show Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily alongside fellow Strictly star Anton Du Beke.

Jowita in the meantime has enjoyed some downtime post-tour with a holiday in the Maldives. The 28-year-old has shared a number of bikini snaps from her travels on her Instagram account.

Giovanni has previously dated a number of reality stars including former Love Island star Maura Higgins, ex-TOWIE star Jess Wright and Pussycat Doll singer Ashley Roberts. He also dated Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote after being coupled up together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Jowita split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk, before appearing on Strictly last year.

