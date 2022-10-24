When is the Strictly final 2022 and who is favourite to win?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re anything like us, your weekends have been taken over by the beloved ballroom show and you’re already counting down the days until the Strictly Come Dancing final. We've share the possible air date.

The BBC One reality series has kept fans glued to their screens ever since its 20th season premiered on September 23, after its original release date of September 17 was unexpectedly postponed because of the Queen’s death (opens in new tab) and funeral.

Viewers have been tuning in every Saturday and Sunday for the past few weeks to watch their favourite celebrities' performances and to enjoy the banter of the glitzy show’s iconic judges, as well as to find out which unlucky Strictly Come Dancing contestant has left (opens in new tab) the competition. There’s also been plenty of excitement over the new Strictly Dancing 2022 pros (opens in new tab), with producers adding four fresh faces to its already stellar lineup of expert dancers.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is expected to take place in December 2022 sometime - with bosses yet to confirm an official date. December 17 has been one date rumoured, which would make sense as last year's final aired on December 18, 2021.

Last year, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (opens in new tab) were crowned the winners of its 19th season. But with 11 celebrities still in the running for that coveted Glitter Ball, fans will have to wait several more weeks for Strictly's highly-anticipated final episode.

(Image credit: BBC One)

It was reported in March 2022 that the finale could face scheduling clashes with the World Cup, which is set to hold two major matches in Qatar ahead of the Christmas season.

"It is a major headache and die-hard fans will be fuming if Strictly gets taken off the air because of football," a source told the Daily Star (opens in new tab) in August.

A statement on the BBC website (opens in new tab) has since said that "information about December dates" is "coming soon." Guess we'll just have to sit tight and wait.

Who are the favourites to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Hamza Yassin - 5/6

Helen Skelton - 4/1

Will Mellor - 9/2

Tyler West - 7/1

Molly Rainford - 25/1

Fleur East - 25/1

Tony Adams - 40/1

Ellie Simmonds - 40/1

Kym Marsh - 66/1

Ellie Taylor - 80/1

James Bye - 100/1

Hamza Yassin (opens in new tab) has been touted as the one to beat by betting company Paddy Power (opens in new tab). The wildlife presenter topped the leaderboard in Week 5 with 35 points - joint tied with fellow Strictly favourite Helen Skelton.

Who has already left Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Week 5 saw the shocking elimination of Jayde Adams when Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mobuse chose to save Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu over the British comedian and her dance partner, Karen Hauer, after both pairs found themselves in the dreaded Bottom Two.

Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, and Matt Goss have also all been voted off the show, after disappointing fans and the panellists with their underwhelming dance routines.

Jayde Adams was voted off in Week 5 (Image credit: BBC One)

Where will the Strictly Come Dancing final be filmed?

If previous seasons are anything to go by, the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final will be filmed at it's usual studio location in London. Strictly has been filmed (opens in new tab) at the Elstree Studios in London since 2012, after previously being recorded at the BBC Television Studios.

The majority of the series is filmed at Elstree with the exception of Blackpool week - which sees the cast and production head to the iconic Blackpool ballroom tower for a weekend special.

As is tradition for the series, its beloved judges and celebrities will also be heading to Birmingham in January to kick of its nationwide Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour (opens in new tab) of live arena shows.

