Who is Karen Hauer married to? All you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing star

Strictly Come Dancing professional (opens in new tab) Karen Hauer is wowing judges with her routines performed alongside her celebrity partner but off the dance floor fans are wondering who is she married to?

The Venezuelan-American latin dancer and choreographer has had a couple of high profile relationships during her time on Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) - after splitting from husband Matthew Hauer in 2013, she remarried but then split from ex husband Kevin Clifton (opens in new tab)in 2018, and she later dated David Webb with whom she talked about having babies (opens in new tab), before they split in September 2020.

And now Karen is loving life with her new husband as Strictly viewers wonder who he is...

Who is Karen Hauer married to?

Karen Hauer is married to Jordan Wyn-Jones (opens in new tab). The couple wed in a 'fairytale' ceremony in front of co-stars during an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen, Hampshire. Speaking to Hello about their big day, Karen admitted, "It feels like a fairytale day. It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.I haven’t seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them.”

A post shared by @jordywynjones (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How did Karen Hauer meet her husband?

Karen Hauer met her husband Jordan via social media when he was out working in Australia. They went official with their relationship in August 2021 and he admitted he instantly knew Karen was "the one".

The pair have been pictured on Instagram, even taking part in an energetic workout together.

He told Hello! "I knew I was going to marry Karen the first day I met her, but I thought it’d be a bit weird to turn up at her front door and ask then."

And just four months later he popped the question during a trip to Chewton Glen by presenting her with a ring that once belonged to his late mother.

Karen recalled, "It took me completely by surprise as he proposed as I was in the shower! It was such a special end to 2021.

"Jordan proposed with his late mother's ring, which is what you see in this picture, which was taken the night of our engagement."

"I know it meant the world to him for me to have it. We've since remodelled it together, so that it has the core of his mother's ring, but also our flair added to it," she added.

A post shared by Karen Hauer Wyn-Jones (@karenhauer) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What does Jordan Wyn-Jones do for a living?

Jordan Wyn-Jones is a fitness professional but has recently been showing off his art and poetry skills, featuring his wife Karen as the subject of his latest artwork piece. He took part in his second open mic night ever when he shared his work with guests at Boxpark Croydon, London back in June.

When he was younger he was in the Royal Navy having passed out with HMS Raleigh and shared his throwback snaps to fans on Instagram to mark Remembrance Day last year.

A post shared by @jordywynjones (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is Karen Hauer's partner on Strictly 2022?

Karen Hauer is partnered with Jayde Adams (opens in new tab) on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab). The same-sex couple have brought a different dynamic to the show and Jayde has described their partnership as a "sisterhood". In an interview with various publications she said, "I think my partnership with Karen is more about sisterhood. And if you're in the dance world, which I was as a child, the sort of all-girl and all-male partnerships is quite commonplace.

"Obviously it's a new thing in these dance shows, the one that's in Australia and the one that's in America, but I think the world is changing and to me it just doesn't seem like anything that is abnormal to me. It seems like a completely natural thing."

