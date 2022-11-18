Strictly the Professionals Tour 2023: Who is on the tour, where is it and how long does it last?

Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) fans considering buying tickets for the Strictly the Professionals Tour 2023 are wondering who is on the tour, where is it and how long does it last?

There is a spectacular line-up of some of the world’s best professional dancers hitting the road next year for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour.

It comes in addition to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 (opens in new tab), and fans will see a breathtaking show, featuring a 10-strong ensemble of dancers from the smash hit BBC One TV show Strictly Come Dancing, will open at Hull’s Bonus Arena on 2 May and then waltz its way around the UK before culminating at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on 30th May.

Tickets are on sale now from Strictly The Professionals (opens in new tab) and via Ticketmaster (opens in new tab).

Who is on Strictly the Professionals tour 2023?

Audiences across the country will enjoy an evening of world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes, live and up close from 10 talented Strictly Professionals: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; new Strictly Pro dancer (opens in new tab) and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola; Chinese National Dance Champion Carlos Gu (who is also new to Strictly this year), Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer (opens in new tab); undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin and Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion Jowita Przystal; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

Where is the Strictly the Professionals tour 2023?

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2023 UK Tour takes place in the following locations on these dates;

02 May - Hull: Bonus Arena 7.30pm

03 May - Sheffield: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

04 May - Newcastle: Utilita Arena 7.30pm

05 May - Aberdeen: P&J Live Arena 7.30pm

06 May - Glasgow: Armadillo 7.30pm

07 May - Edinburgh: Playhouse 2.30pm & 7.30pm

09 May - Salford: The Lowry 7.30pm

10 May - Salford: The Lowry 2.30pm & 7.30pm

11 May - Blackpool: Opera House 7.30pm

12 May - York: The Barbican 7.30pm

13 May - Birmingham: Hippodrome 2.30pm & 7.30pm

14 May - Birmingham: Hippodrome 2.30pm

16 May - Oxford: New Theatre 7.30pm

17 May - Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7.30pm

18 May - Nottingham: Royal Centre 7.30pm

19 May - London: Palladium 7.30pm

20 May - London: Palladium 2.30pm & 7.30pm

21 May - London: Palladium 2.30pm

23 May - Bournemouth: BIC 7.30pm

24 May - Plymouth: Pavillions 7.30pm

25 May - Plymouth: Pavillions 2.30pm & 7.30pm

26 May - Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm

27 May - Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm

28 May - Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm

30 May - Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7.30pm

How long is the Strictly Professional show?

The Strictly Professional show is two-hours long, giving fans a great evening on entertainment and choreography. The 31-date tour, directed by Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison, will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, set within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.

Jason said, “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard. To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat!”

Related Strictly Features:

Video of the week: