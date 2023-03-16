Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler West and Molly Rainford confirm relationship by recreating iconic Friends scene on TikTok

Strictly Come Dancing's Tyler West and Molly Rainford (opens in new tab) have confirmed they're in a relationship by recreating an iconic Friends (opens in new tab) scene on TikTok.

The TV Presenter and singer are two of the celebrities who competed (opens in new tab) against each other in the 2022 reality dance show and three months after the series finale (opens in new tab), Tyler and Molly have confirmed that they're dating.

Their coupling up comes after rumours of a romance and just a day after Strictly professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Jowita 'split' (opens in new tab) just weeks after confirming their romance.

In the sweet TikTok clip, Tyler and Molly can be seen lip syncing along to a scene from US sitcom Friends in which Joey and Rachel found out that they both knew about Monica and Chandler's secret romance.

Tyler uploaded their rendition of the clip to his TikTok and captioned it, "Do you know?" followed by a crying with laughter emoji and red love heart and he tagged Molly in the clip.

And his feed has been inundated with messages of congratulations from Strictly pros and fans.

Dancer Neil Jones wrote, "This makes me soooo happy"

One fan put, "Ahhh the strictly curse (opens in new tab) has done it’s thingggg I see"

Another fan said, "Knew this was gonna happen!"

And a third fan added, "OH MY GOSH IM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW"

While another fan noted, "Anyone else saw this coming from Dianne's YouTube video"

After Tyler had been announced for Strictly he revealed that he was already having people "slide" into his DM's. "Could Strictly find me my future wife? Who knows!" he hinted.

The KISS FM star was partnered with Dianne Buswell but they were voted off in Week nine of the show. Meanwhile the former BGT star was paired with Carlos Gu and they finished series runners-up.

Molly is said to be making a return to screens in EastEnders later this year as the daughter of a new family moving to Albert Square.

And Tyler told his fans he is gearing up to jet off to America in a couple of days.

A post shared by Tonyadamsofficial (@tonyadamsofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But last night the pair attended a Matt Goss (opens in new tab) gig at London's Royal Albert Hall alongside former Strictly stars Tony Adams, Richie Anderson and Ellie Simmonds (opens in new tab).