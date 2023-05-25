The Full Monty 2023 trailer has landed - here's why it’s more relatable to parents than ever
The iconic characters are back and the show's got a new theme that's set to be just as controversial as it's original stripping
The Full Monty 2023 is coming back to screens - 25 years after the iconic movie raised a few eyebrows when it was released in cinemas but while stripping was the hot topic back then, there's a new theme for the cast to navigate - the tricky world of parenting.
A new original series, from the makers of the award-winning film The Full Monty, will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.
The South Yorkshire set comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.
But while Gaz tries to make up for lost time with his teenage daughter, Dave can't help but offer some friendly family parenting advice - and most parents know how frustrating this is, especially when it's coming from someone who doesn't even have kids!
As we look at all you need to know about the new show...
The Full Monty 2023 cast
The Full Monty 2023 features returning lead cast reprising their fan-favourite roles are Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time) as Gaz, Mark Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight’s Tale) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as Jean, Hugo Speer (Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as Guy, Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off) as Horse, Steve Huison (The Royle Family, The Navigators) as Lomper, Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as Gerald.
The first-look images also introduce rising star Talitha Wing (Wolfe, Alex Rider), who will play Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield.
Other cast-members joining the ensemble include; Paul Clayton (The Crown, The Split) as Lomper’s husband, Dennis. Miles Jupp (Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, The Durrells) stars as recent divorcee and housing officer Darren, who looks up to the Monty men for advice on navigating adult life.
Sophie Stanton plays Hetty, a colleague and friend of Jean, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) joins as Dilip, Deputy Headteacher at the school.
Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny’s mates Cal and Tabani respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old “Twiglet”, while Tupele Dorgu (Alma’s Not Normal) portrays Destiny’s mother, Yaz.
The Full Monty 2023 release date
The Full Monty 2023 is set to be released on June 14th when fans will be available to stream the eight x 60 minute episodes exclusively on Disney+. Writer, creator and exec-producer Simon Beaufoy said, “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, seven Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”
Fellow writer, creator and exec-producer Alice Nutter added, “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”
A post shared by Disney+ UK (@disneyplusuk)
A photo posted by on
