The Ultimatum Season 2 stars Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye have welcomed their first child together and his name is adorable
The couple have welcomed a baby boy after their shock exit from the show
The Ultimatum stars Jelisa 'Lisa' Horne and Brian Okoye have welcomed their first child together and shared his sweet name with fans.
The couple shocked viewers and season 2 castmates when host Nick Lachey announced that they'd be leaving the dating show at the end of episode two because Lisa is pregnant.
And as the season finale airs on Netflix, with fans wondering are Lisa and Brian still together? and are Ryann and James still together?, all the couples met up during the reunion episode.
And there was one special extra detail shared - Lisa and Brian confirmed during the show that they had welcomed their son called Mason.
The couple, who kept their relationship under wraps since filming the show ended, have kept the pregnancy off social media. But they admitted they are committed to being great parents to their new baby.
And in an interview with US weekly, Lisa, said, "The baby is chunky and healthy! He is just the cutest thing...[I] love it! When you have a child...you just become obsessed. So I’m literally obsessed over him right now. He’s all I talk about with everybody."
They have not yet revealed when he was born or how old he is.
While the couple have not yet married, they are "working toward" tying the knot, but have decided to re-prioritise their life.
Brian shared, "In terms of the things I prioritise now, [our son] comes first and foremost, and our household comes first...I’m just making sure that I’m giving him and his mother the love that they deserve."
Lisa added that she "always say[s], ‘Thank god he’s such a forgiving, loving, graceful man."
For more The Ultimatum news there's The Ultimatum Queer Love: Are Lexi and Rae still together? or The Ultimatum Queer Love cast members.
A post shared by LISA (@lisahorne_)
A photo posted by on
