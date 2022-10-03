The Walk-In: What is the Stephen Graham drama based on, and how to watch it

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The king of TV drama takes on the most incredible storyline in The Walk-In - but did it really happen?

When you hear the name Stephen Graham, you know you'll be in for a television treat, because everything he touches turns to acting gold. In The Walk-In, Graham takes on the role of Matthew Collins, who works for a charity attempting to stop the radicalisation of young white men. Collins does this by sending moles into far-right organisations, with the moles being known as walk-ins. Read on for how to watch the drama, and to find out what the incredible storyline is based on.

The Walk-In is released on October 3, 2022. There will be a total of 5 episodes of the drama, each lasting one hour each.

In an official statement, the synopsis outlines the basis of the show, stating “Written by Oscar nominated and BAFTA multi award-winning screenwriter, Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

It’s a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone’s view of the world be fundamentally changed?

Forced to flee the UK and go into hiding in the 1990’s when he became a mole from within the BNP, Michael Collins returned to Britain to make a new life for himself. The drama focuses upon Collins and his work to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

We’ll see him identify a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image, hell bent on creating race war. His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them.”

How to watch The Walk-In

The Walk-In can be watched on ITV from Monday October 3. Although each new episode will air weekly, the entire series will also be available on ITV Hub immediately following the premiere of episode 1.

ITV and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) are both free to watch. To view all episodes of The Walk-In simultaneously, you just need to register for an account. There is a premium service available, entitled ITV Hub+ (opens in new tab). This is a subscription service priced at £3.99 a month or £39.99 for a year. For this price, subscribers receive ad-free television and downloads. A 7-day free trial is available prior to any commitment.

What is The Walk-In based on?

The Walk-In is based on the true story of a former neo-Nazi who raised the alarm over the planned murder of a Labour MP. He did this while acting as an informant for counter-extremism organisation Hope Not Hate.

According to The Independent (opens in new tab), on July 1, 2017, 22-year-old Jack Renshaw walked into a Warrington Wetherspoons and told his friends of plans to assassinate an MP. He was part of neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action and was looking for fellow members’ opinions on his actions - he planned to murder his local MP Rosie Cooper with a machete, and take hostages.

Renshaw was wanted for child sex offences, and also planned to lure the officer investigating him to the scene. He wanted to murder her out of revenge, and let armed police to shoot him dead in the aftermath. Unknown to Renshaw, National Action member Robbie Mullen had turned informant for counter-extremism organisation Hope Not Hate.

Renshaw had begun researching Rosie Cooper’s itinerary, seeing the previous year’s murder of Jo Cox as easy due to her lack of security - he assumed Cooper would be as easy to get to. He had purchased a sword online, and researched how to kill people - specifically how long it would take for someone to die after having their throat slit.

Mullen reported nobody at the table attempted to talk Renshaw out of his plan, even suggesting alternative targets. Luckily acting as an informant, Mullen alerted Hope Not Hate. In turn, they contacted Labour MP Ruth Smeeth, and counterterror police immediately put Cooper under protection.

Events leading up to, and the foiling of the plot, form the basis of The Walk-In. Stephen Graham plays Matthew Collins, who was Mullen’s contact at Hope Not Hate. Collins has penned a book of the same name to accompany the series, with the only minor change to the story being Graham keeping his scouse accent, while Collins has a south London accent.

The Walk-In: Cast

Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders, Help) as Matthew Collins

Leanne Best (Young Wallander, Cold Feet) as Alison

Jason Flemyng (Boiling Point, Save Me) as Nick Lowles

Andrew Ellis (This Is England, Clink) as Robbie Mullen

Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones, 1917) as Jack Renshaw

Bobby Schofield (The Suspect, Anne) as Matt Hankinson

Christopher Coghill (Home Fires, Eastenders) as Chris Lythgoe

Ezra Watson as Garron Helm

Shvorne Marks (The Baby, Breeders) as Brenda

Danny Cunningham (Emmerdale, Coronation Street) as Dean

Bryony Corrigan (The Goes Wrong Show) as Jo Cox

Samson Cox-Vinell (Young Wallander) as Zack Davies

David Nellist (A Confession) as Peter Fuller

Kate Robbins (After Life, EastEnders) as Robbie's mum

Molly McGlynn (Bridgerton, Coronation Street) as Robbie's sister

Ryan McKen (DI Ray, Bancroft) as DS Donker

Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street) as DC Buckley

Actor Jason Isaacs took to his Twitter account to share support for the Hope Not Hate organisation, and for the importance of the series.

I'll be glued to this. @hopenothate is an incredible organisation doing essential work to uncover and fight fascism in the UK. This is a true story of remarkable heroism and honour. You'll be gripped, moved and maybe even inclined to drop them a donation. #TheWalkIn https://t.co/1WjQ8nSgqeOctober 3, 2022 See more

