Morven Christie new ITV drama Payback - all you need to know

The Scottish actress returns to screens in new Jed Mercurio crime thriller.

Morven Christie new drama
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Morven Christie is set to return to screens in new ITV drama Payback. 

The six-part crime thriller has just been commissioned by the broadcaster and will see the Scottish actress take the lead in the show which is to be produced by Line of Duty's creator Jed Mercurio (opens in new tab)'s HTM Television.

Morven shocked fans when she quit her role as DS Lisa Armstrong in Series 3 of ITV drama The Bay (opens in new tab)so they will be delighted that she's returning to screens albeit in a new crime thriller.

We look at all you need to know about ITV Payback...

What is Morven Christie's new drama about?

Morven Christie's new drama Payback is written by Debbie O'Malley and is a compelling character-led series that follows Lexie Noble (Morven Christie of The Bay, The A Word, Ordeal by Innocence), as she becomes entangled in a perilous police operation to topple a notorious crime lord, Cal Morris, (Peter Mullan of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Underground Railroad, Ozark).

Jed Mercurio will executive produce the series, alongside Madonna Baptiste, Debbie O’Malley (known for her work on Call the Midwife, Humans and Harlots and The Guilty) and Diederick Santer on behalf of BritBox International.  

And the show will be directed by Jennie Darnell (Trigger Point (opens in new tab), Line of Duty, Holby City) and Andrew Cumming (Clique, The Origin, Cold Feet) and produced by Eric Coulter (The Control Room (opens in new tab), Shetland, Bodyguard).

See more

Who is in the cast of Payback?

Joining Morven Christie in the cast of Payback is Peter Mullan and Prasanna Puwanarajah. Speaking of her upcoming role, Morven said, "I fell in love with Lexie from the first page, and I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Peter and this wonderful team in my hometown.”

With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal Morris’ illegal earnings on a vast scale. Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan (Prasanna Puwanarajah) and DCI Adam Guthrie (Derek Riddell), who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice. 

A partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens.  Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger.

Morven has just been filming Floodlights - the BBC's football abuse scandal drama as she shared a snap from filming on her Instagram. 

A post shared by morven christie (@morvchristie) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Where is ITV's Payback filmed?

ITV's Payback is filmed in Glasgow, Edinburgh and the surrounding areas. 

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill said, "Payback is a brilliant thriller which questions how well you know your partner and as the secrets come out, asks who you can trust.  Debbie has written compelling scripts that will keep the audience hooked and surprised. I’m delighted to be working with Morven Christie again, and of course Jed Mercurio and Madonna Baptiste at HTM Television.”

ITV is yet to announce details of when the series will air but it's expected to be in 2023.

Related ITV Features:

Video of the week

Explore More
TV news
Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.